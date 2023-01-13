To the editor:
The Democrats are in St Paul celebrating their “trifecta win” in the elections this past November. But while they celebrate, where does it leave us residents of Minnesota?
Remember that projected $17.6 billion surplus in the next two years? Remember the taxes we were overcharged in order to create that surplus? Remember how Democrats promised before the November election to return that money to We The People. Remember how they promised to help senior citizens by ending the tax on Social Security benefits? Well, don’t be looking for any checks in your mailbox anytime soon. Instead of giving us a tax relief, the newly elected Democrat legislature and governor are proposing more TAX HIKES!
January 11, 2023, the Democrats killed a Republican amendment to a bill which would have eliminated a tax on social security benefits. Instead they proposed a massive payroll TAX INCREASE for small businesses. That $9 billion surplus at the end of 2022----it is being spent on schools and Democrat social programs. Minnesota is already one of the highest taxed states in the U.S.
Then we have Secretary of State Steve Simon continuing to try to convince us that Minnesota has the most efficiently run elections in the country. If so, why is he introducing more laws in the name of “election reform”? How does allowing illegal aliens the right to drivers’ licenses (without status check markings) and look identical to any U.S. citizen’s license measure up to election reform? When applying for a driver’s license, how does changing the current law from checking “opt in” to be registered to vote to instead check “opt out” have anything to do with election reform?
This move not only allows illegals to be registered to vote, but 16- and 17-year-olds also. These changes could mean an additional 450,000 people (non-citizens) added to the voter rolls. And that’s not all, the SoS wants to give all felons and parolees the right to vote, whether they are still on probation or parole or not. That move would add another 66,000 people to the voter rolls. Is this election reform? That’s almost like adding another Hennepin County to the SVRS system. And one more thing, the SoS wants to expand mail in voting by making a permanent list. If a person votes mail in once, they would be put on a permanent list and would be automatically mailed a ballot for every election, whether they request one or not. What can go wrong?
Wake up Minnesota. Call your legislators and stop this nonsense
Jan Deters
La Crescent
