Aaron Detter, AICP, Senior Transportation Planner with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, tells a bit about what the census is (and what it isn’t), and why participation in the census is so consequential and important:
So, what is the census? It’s a count of every person living in the United States that occurs every 10 years, and it’s important for a whole lot of reasons.
Many people may not realize it, but the census affects our lives in some pretty big ways, and the effects are long-lasting—again, 10 years to be exact.
The United States Census Bureau conducts other surveys and releases certain estimates during the years in between censuses, but the actual census data is the most reliable source for population and demographic information.
Why? Because it is not an estimate or the product of an algorithm. It counts everyone, and has done so every 10 years since 1790.
So, why is the census so important? Results of the census determine how federal funds are apportioned to the states for things like schools, transportation infrastructure, and many other public services.
They determine how some state funding is distributed. They determine how many congressional representatives and members of the Electoral College each state gets. Census information is used by private companies to determine where they want to expand or grow their businesses—things like factories, offices, and stores that bring local jobs.
It is used by researchers and analysts who help us understand complex problems and improve our quality of life. This is important stuff.
The vast majority of people in the United States will start receiving information in the mail this month on how to complete their census questionnaire.
People will have the option of responding online, over the phone, or through the mail.
Completing the census questionnaire for your household is not optional. Participation is actually required by federal law.
If you think you’re “dodging” the census by not filling out your questionnaire, a census worker will eventually show up at your door to fill out a questionnaire with you.
If you’re not home or don’t answer, they will come back again. And again. And again, until they’re able to check your household off their list. I should know; in 2010 I was one of those census workers knocking on doors.
The easiest and best thing to do when you receive your census instructions in the mail is to go right ahead and complete the questionnaire. Just get it done with.
Get it off your plate so you can forget about it. Again, if you don’t, or if you forget, first you will receive some reminders, but eventually someone’s going to come a-knocking.
The census is nothing to dread. The questions that are asked are non-intrusive, just basic information about people living in your household. All information is protected and kept confidential.
The census does not ask any questions about religion or immigration status, two very common myths. In fact, the census is not used in immigration enforcement in any way.
No one needs to be afraid to respond to the census. We all benefit when everyone is counted!
For more information on the census, please contact UERPC at 563-382-6171.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.