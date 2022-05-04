By Jordan Gerard
Welcome to our new paper size! This new size is a 13-inch tall tab, complete with expanded color pages, new advertising options, fonts and paragraph styles.
We’ve been waiting a long time to debut this new size, and after a few bumps and potholes along the way, it’s on the road again. There’s probably a few hurdles yet to jump, but we’ll hop over those to keep bringing you a quality newspaper. Much of the newspaper industry has moved to smaller size newsprint to cut production costs.
I definitely wouldn’t say the move to a smaller size is due to a lack of news. On the contrary, news is taking place everywhere, and every week, we’ve got local stories and community items.
This paper is just about always 90% local. Most of the communty items and press releases you’ll read are about local groups. Occasionally, we use a press release that may not pertain to a large percentage of our readership, but there’s always a few people who might find it interesting.
In terms of news coverage, we’ve seen an increase in the towns we cover for the past two years, since the Spring Grove Herald and Houston Banner are no longer printing, and La Crescent has also asked for coverage.
I’ve been trying to find a good way to explain how we (Craig and I) cover stories, but it comes down to this: We hear you, we see you, you’re on our story list ... we’re just two people on an editorial staff that should have two more writers to truly and efficiently cover more of Caledonia and Houston County.
We’re doing our best while avoiding burnout. Unfortunately, journalism has changed considerably in the last 10 years, and writers who write well are hard to find. And people don’t utilize the newspaper as they once did, so finding the revenue to pay writers is a challenge (for all newspapers, not just the Argus).
The two above paragraphs just scratch the surface. Small, rural newspapers could host a Ted Talk on issues they face today.
I guess that is my way of saying, “bear with us.” This newspaper is still worth it. Worth the read, the photos, the ads, the classifieds, the public notices and the special sections.
No, this paper is not in danger of closing. No, we’re not going to be chased out by another paper.
If you’ve been paying attention to the Argus and other local papers, you’ll know that we’ve covered stories that other newspapers haven’t even touched yet.
We’re working hard to bring you a quality newspaper because we still believe that print is not dead.
Come and join us in our new paper size. Check out our two new ad options: vertical half page and banner. We’re also printing at a new printer in Princeton, Minnesota and we have all of our color options back again! (We were limited to four color pages at our previous printer due to supply shortages).
We’re excited about this new look, and hope you enjoy it as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.