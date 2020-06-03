By Dan Feehan
As a former Army Ranger who served two combat tours in Iraq, Memorial Day is on one hand quite personal -- a day to reflect on the lives of those I served with who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is also a day to honor those who came before me in uniform, who served and fought so that we can all enjoy the freedoms and opportunity of our great country.
But this year, it is especially important to honor those who have passed by caring for the veterans who need it most in this ongoing pandemic.
Over 1,000 American veterans have died in the last ten weeks from COVID-19 at US Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, clinics, and long-term care homes, and almost 12,000 veterans have tested positive for COVID-19 while receiving care at the same facilities. Additionally, over 30 VA frontline healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 while treating our veterans.
Alarmingly, political appointees at the VA did not have a COVID-19 response plan until late March, leaving already at-risk veterans even more vulnerable.
Furthermore, I am deeply concerned that the VA continues to defend the use of a now widely-discredited drug to treat veterans battling COVID-19. Studies have shown the drug, hydroxychloroquine, not only does not help fight the disease, but could actually be harmful. I join the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other concerned veteran groups in calling on VA Secretary Wilke to halt the experimental use of this potentially dangerous drug immediately.
This is a tragedy unfolding before our eyes and we must act.
These failures in the midst of crisis are another painful reminder that for our country to properly support and repay those who have served in uniform, Congress must provide stronger oversight of the VA and make sure it is fully funded. To offer anything less than the best healthcare in the world to these brave men and women dishonors their service.
The truth is, for years Washington politicians have failed to address the concerns of veterans and VA healthcare workers by leaving nearly 50,000 critical positions at VA hospitals unfilled, leading to long wait times for veterans seeking care, and under-equipped VA frontline healthcare workers.
So while Memorial Day most years is a time for reflection, let this year also be one of a call of action. For us to truly honor American veterans -- the ones that have passed and the ones we still have a responsibility to -- we have to do better by them, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that starts with holding Congress accountable and bringing true reform and renewed excellence to the VA.
Dan Feehan is a condidate for Congress
