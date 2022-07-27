i everyone! My name is Rachel Stock. Come Aug. 1, I will be taking over as the new Associate Editor for your Caledonia Argus.
I am 24 years old and a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a B.A in English and sub-focus in rhetoric and writing. I grew up in a small town just outside of Madison called Waterloo, Wisconsin.
This area is not much bigger than Caledonia and I vividly remember my mom and other family members clipping any and all articles featuring my siblings or me from our local newspaper, The Courier, and posting them proudly on their refrigerators’ for all guests to see. I am excited to function as a conduit for this small-town culture and to get to know the community. I live in Caledonia and I’m sure you will see me around at various local events.
In my free time I enjoy hammocking with a good book, preferably a classic that has been widely canonized. My favorite novel is “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, though several honorable mentions include “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote, “Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie, and “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson.
A trait that I have acquired as a result of my father, I am also an analog of movie knowledge. I grew up with weekly family film nights and have come to appreciate the cinematic arts. I additionally am a somewhat competitive board game player and am known to host game nights with friends. In true Midwest fashion, Cribbage is and always will be my favorite.
