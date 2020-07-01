Submitted by Tim Gunn
Caledonia, Minn.
I write this letter to the editor in response to the Police Reform editorial written by Mr. Bryan Van Gorp. I speak from experience not from the liberal point of view as I am a retired police officer from the Chicagoland area.
I worked in the law enforcement community for 27 years combined , with two different police departments, just 18 miles from Chicago. We were busy with a variety of calls and cases. I then worked for an area hospital, security department (La Crosse), for five years. Total time dealing with people as a law enforcement officer would be 32 years.
During this time of public service I worked as a patrol officer, Sergeant, Investigator, and Lieutenant. I observed and was involved in arrests as well as service to many people during these years. The level of violence varied from minor village ordinance infractions, traffic, domestics, thefts, burglaries, sexual assaults and homicides. We were busy. People are not always nice to each other or toward the Police.
Many of the points written by Mr. Van Gorp are interesting and seem to be talking points of the day.
To address some of his points I offer the following:
When people do not comply with the request or direction of the police officers there is usually a disconnect and a potential problem. In most cases shown on the cable networks, You Tube and Facebook, people often see things out of context. The failure to comply with the officer leads to violence. Officers do not just walk away from an arrest because it is difficult, their job is to enforce the law and the duty of the offender is to comply. Failure to comply and then resist is where the injuries and death occur. There is nothing neat and clean when adults fight, and the offender attempts to disarm police officers. The fight at this point could very well be life and death and police officers want to go home on that day. This makes the job difficult and different than most others and very dangerous. There are thousands of arrests across the country each week and only a handful of exceptions where they go bad. The common link with those is that the arrested did not comply with the officer... This information never seems to make the news.
Officers that I worked with through the years showed great compassion, patience, calm, kindness, and empathy for people as a whole. The need for good supervision and peer awareness is a key to avoid unnecessary injuries and death.
Mr. Van Gorp was correct in saying that officers chose this line of work, however, officers do see behavior and violence that one could only imagine. Alcohol and Drugs seem to play a major role in making an officers day a tough one, and a cause for most resistance and injuries to all involved. There are also other mental health issues that come into play.
Officers need constant training, not defunding, to build on experience so they can do a better job.
Officers are not perfect and are not robots, they are human beings with all the baggage that goes with that. They are tasked to keep the peace during each and every day and expected to control the chaos without emotion...Morale is low and recruitment is next to impossible, so if this rhetoric on the left continues we will not be safe in big cities or suburban areas. The press has to let up and acknowledge that officers are almost without exception fair and compassionate during tough encounters.
I would suggest that people contact La Crosse, Rochester police or your County Sheriff and ask to do a ride-a-long on afternoons or midnight shift and see what you think. Watch the officers make a traffic stop and walk up to a car where they have no idea what they may encounter. Watch officers as they deal with a drunk or attempt to calm people down during a domestic violence incidents. These are the challenges they signed up for, but can go bad in a heartbeat.
If qualified immunity disappears there will be a exit by officers who want to protect their homes, cars and personal property.
If the system directs social workers or mental health workers to respond to domestic cases in progress, there will be major problems and safety will be an issue.
I will not argue about the danger of the job compared to other careers. All the jobs suggested are dangerous, however most of the danger in other lines of work is due to accidents compared police incidents where anger and attacks as well as ambush... are the cause of much danger. As you can see they are different types of danger. Officers are more likely to be killed by traffic crashes or vehicles that strike officers while they assist others on the roadway, than by gun shot or other methods.
I felt the opening paragraph by Mr. Van Gorp was a direct attack on the police as being racist. How do you know this?
The incident in Minneapolis was an out of control officer who had been protected by the Police Union in the past. The case in Atlanta is different and the jury will have a tough decision, and I do not think they will be able to find a guilty verdict for murder. This officer’s decision was under great stress and done within seconds based on the threat assessment he had to make... Shoot Don’t Shoot. His decision will be reviewed and discussed for hours, by layman and lawyers, while this young man had to decide within seconds.
We now have the perfect storm and the strong possibility to destroy the “Thin Blue Line,“ and with it, destroy the country as we know it. PEACE OR CHAOS? Do we support the police or defund and tear them apart, big choice. I choose support and keep the peace. I will be 10-8.
