Submitted by Mary George
Stuff I learned when working at one drive thru dinner & going for a Covid-19 test. This might be our new normal for a while so I thought I would have fun with it.
The following are suggestions only:
• For the dinner, get there early. If they start serving at 4:30, get in line by 4:10. You might be lucky and be the 10th in line. For Covid-19 testing, I don’t think it matters what time you get there.
• Go to the bathroom before leaving home. (Remember your parents telling you the same thing before you were going somewhere.) This was a strong suggestion from the clinic when I went for a Covid-19 test – one and a half hours later I was glad I had listened. (Test was negative.)
• Your pets may Love you, but might not love us. One dog did not like me & the owner had him/her under control. I think he/she was sick of going so slow. The other dogs wanted to talk to someone besides the person they have been slowly crawling around the block with.
• Workers – be respectful of the pet. They have to sat in a very slow-moving vehicle for an hour. Sure, they love their owner, but enough is enough. We want speed – feel the wind in our hair.
• Bring a box, laundry basket, cooler, etc. to put your food into. {Don’t worry we don’t just dump the food into the box, laundry basket etc.) This is a good suggestion, especially if ordering two or more meals.
• Workers try to collect some boxes the week before.
• Tell and give said box, laundry basket, etc. to person taking orders. One person who had ordered 10 dinners had a big cooler in the back to put the meals in. We were able to take back our box to use for someone else.
• Have correct amount in cash or check. It is hard making change when you are standing in the street. Out of 93 cars & walk-ins, only 2 people needed change. There might have been more, but I just took what they handed me & went to deliver the next order. So, thank you for the tip.
• Be a sweetie, leave a tip. (I’m guessing you do in a restaurant.} At a Fund Raiser the workers do not keep the tips.
• Be nice if they have run out of one or two items. It is very hard to plan for how many you will be serving. (Everyone was sweet when we ran out of brownies, but we did have one man start whining when I told him no cranberries. I didn’t take him seriously.)
• Make sure you have your cell phone with you & charged up. People sitting at home are going to start wondering where their food is. Sitting in line for a Covid-19 test, you can call & talk to a someone you haven’t talked to in a long time – like you Grandmother.
• Call or text them that you are crawling along at 1 mile an hour & you are still 3 blocks away to even place your order. You don’t want them to start thinking you have run away from home. (That has happened – going to town for cigarettes & never comes home – not to me personally.)
• Workers DO NOT stand & chit chat with the first person in line. I’m guessing it can get a little irritating for others.
• Sorry, I couldn’t chat because it was nice to talk to people again.
• I like to end with an odd number, but I have run out of goofy thoughts. I bet you have a few of your own.
Thank you,
The Other Mary George
