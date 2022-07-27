By Jordan Gerard
I
t’s my last hurrah as editor of a weekly newspaper. Hurrah is a word that here means: I’ve done this job for nearly six years and man, I am exhausted. Satisfied, but exhausted.
I’ve always said I don’t want to be a small town newspaper editor forever. There’s nothing wrong with small towns. Not one single thing wrong about living a good life in a small town. It’s been my life for 28 years. They helped raise me, educate me and then accepted me as an editor of two local papers (and yes, I still miss the Spring Grove Herald).
Currently, I find myself at the limit of my satisfaction. Countless council and school board meetings, many minutes spent interviewing and researching people and topics, several breaking news stories, a little foray into investigative journalism and hundreds of photos later, it’s hard to find a fresh way of writing. It’s hard to get excited about the same things year after year, though I have enjoyed every edition that I have published.
Averaging about four stories a week (sometimes more, sometimes less), for 52 weeks a year for nearly six years is over 1,000 individual news items. Maybe more, maybe less. I’m a journalist. I don’t deal with math. No matter which way I calculate it, it’s time for something new.
I will still stand by this fact: print is not dead, as long as there’s newspapers still printing, council meetings happening, and news that needs covering. Even if the only news left in the world was council meetings, they’d still be printing.
I will continue to encourage local readers and businesses to support their local newspaper. Buy a subscription, buy an ad, pick it up off the news stand and keep up with your community. Help your local paper survive and thrive.
Thank you to the councils and boards I’ve covered, thanks for the story ideas, thanks for letting me take up some time and interview many, many people. A special thanks to the city administrators and clerks who have clarified questions for me after meetings. As an editor, the best thing you can do is serve the community with news as best you can. I hope I have done that. I have no doubt that our new editor will take this job with a ton of energy, enthusiasm and passion.
To quote “Hamilton” (the musical by Lin Manuel Miranda), “There’s a million things I haven’t done, but just you wait.” My next adventure is getting my masters degree in investigative journalism at Arizona State University. And eventually, finding a home in a southern coastal city with an ocean and a beach.
