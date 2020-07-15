By Senator Jeremy Miller

The bipartisan Alec Smith Insulin Affordability law we passed earlier this year officially went into effect on July 1. It took months of really hard work and discussion by Democrats and Republicans in the legislature as well as insulin advocates and stakeholders to come up with this compromise, but the result is undeniably positive – especially when combined with policies the legislature passed last year that led insurers to proactively lower insulin costs. Going forward, virtually all Minnesotans who need insulin will now have access to affordable insulin. Additionally, it’s exciting to know that other states are already looking at Minnesota’s plan as a model.

I am, however, surprised and disappointed by PhRMA’s decision to launch a lawsuit attempting to shut down the affordable insulin program. It would be more helpful for them to focus their efforts on continuing to help patients and making their medicine more affordable. I am confident that one way or another, Minnesota’s insulin affordability program will remain intact.

Load comments