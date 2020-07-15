By Senator Jeremy Miller
The bipartisan Alec Smith Insulin Affordability law we passed earlier this year officially went into effect on July 1. It took months of really hard work and discussion by Democrats and Republicans in the legislature as well as insulin advocates and stakeholders to come up with this compromise, but the result is undeniably positive – especially when combined with policies the legislature passed last year that led insurers to proactively lower insulin costs. Going forward, virtually all Minnesotans who need insulin will now have access to affordable insulin. Additionally, it’s exciting to know that other states are already looking at Minnesota’s plan as a model.
I am, however, surprised and disappointed by PhRMA’s decision to launch a lawsuit attempting to shut down the affordable insulin program. It would be more helpful for them to focus their efforts on continuing to help patients and making their medicine more affordable. I am confident that one way or another, Minnesota’s insulin affordability program will remain intact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.