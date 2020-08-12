Greetings,
We are reaching out to families and students in an attempt to prepare for the 2020-2021 School Year and in particular to the start of the school on August 24.
On July 30, Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education provided some information and guidance on what method of learning should be provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have arrived at a mathematical formula for their recommendations based on cases within counties in the past two weeks. This formula will be the starting point for decision making within school districts of each county.
Based on this formula, you would then take your answer and see what Learning Model is recommended for your county.
The population of Houston County is 18,770. In the past two weeks, Houston County has had 6 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19. Utilizing the formula, 6 divided by (18,770/10,000) =3.2 therefore, at present (August 3, 2020) the Learning Model recommended for Caledonia Area Public Schools would be In-person Learning for all students.
As numbers change, the recommendation could indeed change. The understanding that the administration has at present is that the district would have five days to switch from the first learning model to the next recommended learning model if numbers would dictate doing so.
This would also allow families and students five days to make any necessary preparations for switching from one model to another.
*This formula is a starting point from which to work. Each district within the county will utilize their team to evaluate data and make recommendations based on data. Decisions will be based on data within each school district and not necessarily county wide data.
It will be critical for all Houston County Schools for all residents of the county to do their part to reduce transmission as much as possible. Utilize proper handwashing techniques, engage in social distancing, and adhere to the mask mandate. By engaging in these efforts, we have the best chance of having students attend school in person.
At the August 3 Special Board meeting, the board approved that CAPS will follow the Governor/MDE guidance as written in their July 30 Guidance.
We are announcing that we plan to start in-person learning for all students on August 24. This means the schools will utilize Scenario 1 to begin the year unless the COVID-19 positive cases should spike considerably in the coming week.
Parents who would like an on-line option for their student(s) should contact their building principals to make this request and discuss options by August 12, 2020.
Contact Information:
Nathan Boler MS/HS Principal nathan_boler@cps.k12.mn.us phone: 507-725-3316 ext. 2001
Susan Link Elementary Principal susan_link@cps.k12.mn.us phone: 507-725-5205 ext.
To view the latest draft of our plans, click [visit] on the link below. https://drive.google.com/file/d/19qUk9uNoS11pW1QLmvgOK3WK7VEZiPlr/view?usp=sharing
Please understand this plan may change as the situation dictates. Everyone involved with the Caledonia Area Public School System thanks you for your cooperation and flexibility as we move forward.
Craig Ihrke
Superintendent of Schools, CAPS
