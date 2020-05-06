Anyone who has visited either of the school buildings in Caledonia the past several years is aware that the parking lots are in need of replacement. The parking lot condition was one of the first things I noticed upon assuming the role of Superintendent in 2018.
I learned that the board had sought an estimate to replace the MS/HS lot in 2014. At that time, it was apparent that the base layer of the lot needed remediation in order to properly drain. In 2014 the board decided the estimate was too much to handle and didn’t want to burden taxpayers. The district decided to patch things up in an effort to get a few more years out of the lot.
The condition of the parking lots has continued to decline. With oil prices the lowest they have been in many years, we thought we would research current costs. After conducting that research, we discovered the low price of oil would allow us to replace all the bituminous surfaces (both schools) for far less than what the 2014 estimate was (just the MS/HS parking lot). The research prompted us to hold a board meeting to discuss the possibility of the project and doing an abatement bond. If not for the current pandemic situation and higher unemployment rate, this decision would be easy to make as there is no question the lots need to be replaced.
Given the following facts, the board decided to go ahead and seek bids for the project and go from there.
•Interest rates are at historic lows.
•The tax advantage to agricultural property for tax credits is more beneficial than in previous years.
•Oil prices are likely as low as they will ever be.
•We will get considerably more value now than we would have gotten two years ago.
•It is very likely we will get considerably more value now than we will get two years from now.
•The Board has the obligation to take care of district facilities and this is the best time to do so.
The Elementary portion of the project would be a full depth reclamation as will the portion of bituminous behind the MS/HS.
The MS/HS parking lot will also be a full depth reclamation, but will be a little more involved. The base layer needs to be sufficient and able to be drained in order to prevent damage from ground water in the future. There are two ways to do this.
•The clay sub layer would need to be replaced with an enormous amount of permeable substrate, which is likely what should have happened when the lot was originally built. This would be very expensive and would need drainage tile as well.
•The sub layer could be tiled to allow the substrate to drain. This process also comes at a cost, but would be much less expensive than replacing the entire substrate.
If neither of these things are done the parking lot would look great for a few years, but the frost would wreak havoc with the bituminous layer due to heaving and we would replay the same original mistake. Mitigating the substrate of water will greatly reduce the effects of our Minnesota winters and should make the lot last much longer.
Even with the costs of mitigating the substrate layer, we would still end up getting a lot more done for far less money now than it would have cost in 2014, and likely will cost in the future.
Although this is possibly the worst time to do this project with the state of the economy, it is also possibly the best time to do the project with the low cost of fuel, low interest rates and the need for people to work.
