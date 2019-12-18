Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) officials recently released the November state budget forecast, showing a projected $1.3 billion budget surplus for the remainder of the 2020-21 budget cycle.
“Legislative Republicans approved new laws that provided significant tax relief to Minnesotans, and this positive fiscal news shows us these laws are working well,” said State Representative Greg Davids (R-Preston).
According to MMB, a better than expected close to the last biennium, an improved revenue forecast, and a small decrease to estimated spending create the $1.3 billion forecast surplus.
In addition, this projection does not include an automatic allocation to the budget reserve account, bringing the reserve balance to its statutory target level of $2.359 billion.
“We can’t add another nickel to our budget reserves, which means this $1 billion surplus must be allocated before session ends in May,” Davids said. “There’s little doubt in my mind that the taxpayers need more relief as they are paying in too much to state government.”
As Republican Lead of the Minnesota House Taxes Division, Davids said he will be leading the charge on a tax relief proposal that can be presented to the division during the 2020 legislative session.
