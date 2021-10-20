Nov. 2 election an important event for Caledonia School District

Greetings constituents of Caledonia Area Public Schools,
I am writing this School Talk Article to let everyone know about the upcoming election taking place on November 2, 2021.
There will be two things on the ballot for this election. There is a school board vacancy up for election. An interim school board member was placed on the board in January of 2021 due to a board member who moved from the district. Secondly, a referendum renewal question will be on the ballot.
This referendum renewal question would be a renewal of a voter approved referendum of $460 per student. A “yes” vote would mean that you are voting to extend the existing property tax referendum which is scheduled to expire in 2022. The proposed referendum would be applicable for five years beginning with taxes payable in 2023.
It is worth noting that our Incentive Aid Payments from the state of $495,000 per year ended in the fall of 2020. The school district received those payments for 5 years. While the district currently has what I would call a healthy fund balance, it doesn’t take very long for a loss of revenue of nearly a half million dollars a year to whittle away at that balance.
For comparison sake, some area school district voter approved referendum amounts are illustrated below.
Thanks for your ongoing support to the students of the Caledonia Area Public School District!
For more information regarding the November 2 Election, please go to the following link: https://www.cps.k12.mn.us/page/hot_news/view/1197
