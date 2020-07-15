With the past sale of Bluff Country News Group to the Fillmore County Journal in Preston, several towns of southeast Minnesota are in news droughts, except for one particular area that is experiencing a flood of news coverage.
Spring Grove has had several news stories and various coverage in three papers: The Caledonia Argus, Fillmore County Journal and recently, the Driftless Journal (Decorah, Iowa), resulting in a quiet turf war with newspapers vying for the attention of readers and the loyalty of advertisers.
Three newspapers covering one area does not bode well for clarity and accuracy to the readers. I can only hope all three of us are not leaving the readers with dizzying questions like who covers their news accurately, fairly and reliably? Who most often features Spring Grove? Gets the advertisers in their paper and coming back? Which journalist has the best repertoire established with the community?
It would have been best if the Spring Grove Herald wouldn’t have disappeared at all, but alas, here’s the situation: the readers are clamoring for news coverage and the journalists are competing to scoop each other.
Technically it’s supposed to be the thrill of a journalist’s career to scoop the competitor. Currently I find it hindering to be constantly competing with two other distant newspapers.
But news coverage isn’t a defined jurisdiction. We wouldn’t get in trouble if we skipped over to Mabel to do a story, nor would we get in trouble if we hopped down to La Crescent and Houston.
The local area surrounding one’s newspaper is generally considered their turf, based on distance, relevance of news and importance to the reader, but like I said, it’s not a written rule.
And when I was editor of the Herald, I covered Caledonia and Mabel events and businesses several times, because the towns were connected by roads and people. People do enjoy reading about other places, but mostly they want consistent news coverage of their own town.
A lot of Spring Grove stories right now are on a timeline, with completion dates well into August or this fall. The new water tower is in progress, the Habitat Home is getting closer toward completion every day and a few events like UffDa Fest and the new Spring Grove Film Festival hosted by Giants of the Earth Heritage Center won’t be held until fall.
“Progress” is the key word in that last paragraph. Spring Grove remains a progressive small town, as are other Houston County cities. Who would have known 20 years ago this area would be coined the “Driftless Region” and attract visitors to each and every county in southeast Minnesota, and newspapers would have something to boast about?
New businesses, new goals and ideas to attract visitors, local government news, sports of all kinds, hobbies, human interest stories that feature residents, students and places are all apart of a newspaper’s coverage. When visitors pick up a copy of our papers, they get a snapshot into everyday life.
And it’s not just Spring Grove or Houston County that has its own piece of the Driftless Region. Decorah and Fillmore County also have their own chunks of this region and the news stories to go with it.
So what in the world are we doing competing with each other over one area? Let the next nearest local paper take care of the coverage and the rest of their county.
And whether or not the papers are free or subscription based, individually owned or corporate owned shouldn’t matter. What should matter is the quality of news we give to our readers written by local, qualified journalists.
To the readers, I am sorry you are caught in a turf war. At the Argus, we are doing our best with two staff writers to cover news in Houston County and even dipping down into New Albin.
It’s amazing the acreage of ground we can cover with just two reporters, whereas other newspapers have several writers with seldom-seen bylines.
In the end, it’s ultimately up to the readers to decide where to throw their loyalty, which newspaper will catch it and score the winning point.
Until then, the Argus looks forward to covering all of Houston County.
