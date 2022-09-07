luther college.jpg

Rodney Marsalis

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Luther College Center Stage Series presents The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life. The premier large brass ensemble performs music that “breaks genre barriers” in venues across the world. From jazz to Bach, this is a concert experience that has something for everyone.

“As an ensemble, they strive to reflect the diversity of American culture and believe that music is a gift to be created and enjoyed by all,” said Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming. “One of our brass faculty at Luther told me he couldn't be more thrilled with this addition to the season, saying 'Rodney is an outstanding person and a brilliant performer.' I'm thrilled to open our season with this illustrious ensemble.”

