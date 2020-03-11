By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Happy Sunshine Week! Happy journalists are celebrating all over the U.S. under the sun for Sunshine Week
Wait, what’s Sunshine Week? I’ve said it three times already, I’d better give a definition.
Sunshine Week is a national week in March that educates the public about the importance of open government and transparency from government entities, whether those be federal, state or local.
It was first established in March 2005 and it’s not just for journalists. Civic groups, libraries, nonprofits, schools and individuals can all help in ensuring their local governments keep open records and anyone can make a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request or MNGDPA (Minnesota Government Data Practices Act) request.
The week highlights the fact that “government functions best when it operates in the open.”
But not everyone believes that to be true, and so issues of legislators claiming that some pieces of public record laws should be kept secret crop up often.
With a government made “of the people, by the people and for the people,” it’s a citizen’s right to know just exactly how it all works, including each and every part.
But how does everyone keep an eye on everything all at once? When we have lives to live and digital screens to keep us entertained with billions of things, how do we worry about what we know and what we don’t know in our government?
Journalists.
The media is not your enemy. Especially not local media and local journalists. We are the ones who will sift through a ridiculously long document to find the one thing we need in our story.
Call it nosy, call it muckraking, however you want to label it, generations of journalists have been watching, listening and investigating.
It’s our job to be a voice for the voiceless, even if that voice is hidden in a 200-page document or revealed in a four-hour council meeting.
Nellie Bly, 1887 “Behind Asylum Bars;” Watergate, 1972; “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair; the Vietnam era; the Federalist Papers, 1788; and so many more throughout the course of U.S. history.
Even on a fictional level, characters are watching their government. “The Hunger Games,” “Divergent,” “Article Five” (Kristen Simmons), “1984,” “The City of Ember” and so many more.
“Curiosity killed the cat but satisfication brought it back” is forever my favorite phrase.
And though I or other local journalists may never be a part of the national stories or win a Pulitzer Prize, I know that just keeping an eye on local government is enough to satisfy me.
That’s why it is so important to support your local newspaper through subscriptions, advertising and reading to keep yourself informed.
Without newspapers, the coverage of city councils, county boards, school boards and other groups goes away. Along with it, important decisions that local officials are trusted to make. Those are decisions that affect everyone in those boundaries.
So what happens now? Journalists keep doing their jobs and we encourage our local government to continue being transparent and open. In today’s world, we must always remember someone is always watching.
What can you do for yourself? Be curious.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.