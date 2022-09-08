Great Rivers United Way is kicking off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign with a FREE community concert featuring headliner The Remainders with special guests TUGG and Tom Conrad.

United We Rock will take place Thursday, Sept. 15 at Copeland Park & Events Center, 1130 Copeland Park Dr., La Crosse. Doors open at 5 p.m., with acoustic act Tom Conrad taking the stage right away. Reggae-rock band TUGG will perform at 6 p.m., followed by The Remainders at 7:30 p.m.

