By Joe Nathan
Today we’ll talk about widely unknown ways for students and families to save thousands of dollars in college costs. Minnesota offers many options for 9th-12th graders in high schools, online and on college campuses. Since students must notify schools by May 30 about whether they want to participate in these programs, this is a great time for students and families to discuss these opportunities.
Let’s begin with the Finishing Trade Institute. This is a state-approved college in Little Canada created by businesses and unions. It focuses on well-paying jobs like welding, glazing (installing glass) and other related fields. Students also learn about workers’ rights.
In January, 2020, FTI began a new Postsecondary Enrollment Option for high school seniors. It has NO admissions test. It’s open to any interested high school senior willing to attend regularly. Current students come from both traditional district and chartered public schools. John M. Burcaw, director of academic education, told me that several employers will be interviewing students who finish the program for paid apprenticeships beginning summer 2020.
The FTI PSEO program currently is admitting students for fall 2020. May 1 is the application deadline. More information is here: https://www.ftium.edu/pseo/.
The FTI PSEO program includes hands-on skills development and learning via virtual reality. VR involves putting on some goggles. Things appear very real, but aren’t! But VR allows you to build skills as you manipulate objects you see via the goggles. It’s amazing.
I hope other unions and businesses around the state will visit this program and create similar opportunities.
But students don’t have to wait for that to happen. More than 30 school districts around the state have joined with two-year Minnesota public state colleges to create Early/Middle College programs. These are PSEO programs for district high school juniors who are not in the top third of their high school class and seniors who are not in the top half. They feature hands-on, active learning, often but not always in “the trades.”
Among the districts that have approved Early/Middle College programs are Anoka-Hennepin, Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Elk River, Intermediate 287 (Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Orono, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka), Intermediate District 917 (including Bloomington, Burnsville, Farmington and Lakeville, among others), Lakeville, Osseo, Pine City, Richfield, Robbinsdale, and Wayzata. These are PSEO programs with more support for students than traditional PSEO programs.
Minnesota law also requires high schools to distribute up-to-date information about PSEO to all 9th-11th grade students and their families and post this information on their website by March 1 or three weeks before they register, whichever comes first. Full, accurate information is available on the Minnesota Department of Education website, here: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/fam/dual/pseo/.
Earlier this year, the Center for School Change, which I direct, found that many Minnesota high schools are not providing all the required information. Many public schools were not telling students, for example, that:
— They could use school computers and Wi-Fi to take PSEO courses.
— 10th graders can take one career/technical PSEO course, and if they earned at least a C, they could take additional career/technical courses.
— Participating in PSEO does not “by itself prohibit a student from participating in activities sponsored by the student’s high school.”
— Funds are available to help provide transportation for students from low-income families.
After reviewing the report, Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker sent a note to all district superintendents and charter public school directors, reminding them of these requirements. MDE suggested language for districts, as seen here: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/fam/dual/pseo/023615. Many but not all districts have updated their information.
Minnesota offers many ways for students to earn free college credit. The Minnesota Office of Higher Education offers information about which Minnesota colleges and universities accept which dual-credit courses. For example, students taking an Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate course must earn a certain score on the final exam to earn credit at many colleges and universities. The MOHE report is available here: http://www.ohe.state.mn.us/sPages/collegeCreditHS.cfm.
With students staying home, and with the May 30 deadline approaching, this is a perfect time for students to review the remarkable dual-credit options that Minnesota offers.
Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school teacher, administrator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome: Joe@centerforschoolchange.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.