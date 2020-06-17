By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
You’ll have to excuse me if this week’s edition looks like we’ve gone back in time to March when everything was “just beginning” with the COVID-19 pandemic.
We had a lot of worthy news to report though, and the pandemic is still here, even if businesses are re-opening, citizens are moving around more and masks are not being worn.
Houston County Public Health and Human Services Director John Pugleasa said it best in this week’s county board article, “I think it’s important to note that COVID-19 is not gone, and it’s also not isolated to specific, small populations.”
We are so eager to get back to normal, but part of that normal has to include respecting social distancing guidelines and wearing masks. And we’re all guilty of not wearing a mask at some point the past few months, but I’m going to start wearing one again in public. I don’t want to be part of the equation that increases the case numbers.
I don’t enjoy wearing a mask. It’s hot and dries out my nose, but Houston County gained three new cases in four days. Shouldn’t that be an alarm bell for everyone? We don’t want this virus to last the rest of our lives and permanently become part of our lives (or at least until they find a vaccine).
I’m eager to get back to normal, too. The other week when I talked to Mark Jennings about the livestock building at the fairgrounds, we almost shook hands until I suddenly remembered, “Ope, not supposed to do that.” Ugh, the guilt at not shaking someone’s hand when you greet them. Yikes, that was etiquette for me growing up.
If the tumultuous events of the past few weeks in the cities has you feeling like the world is out of control right now, the one thing you can do to feel in control is wear a mask, and know that you are protecting others from potentially getting the virus.
And that’s another thing too, how did our Minnesota get to be such a place of disgust and hate?
It might have been the out-of-state looters and rioters destroying Minneapolis, but microaggressions exist everywhere. Microaggressions are a statement, action or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalized group. It contributes to the tension and builds up until enough is enough and emotions erupt.
It’s often brushed off as “joking,” but honestly, in today’s world, we can’t afford to joke about any marginalized groups. Not when there’s still a divide.
It reminds me of elementary school. When a student would tease another, then the teased student told the teacher and the bully would claim humor and not face a reprimand. It doesn’t work like that. Jokes only work when both parties get it, and a lot of bullied kids didn’t get it.
And it’s not called being a “snowflake” either. Save that term for next winter when I can get excited about snowmobiling again.
It’s being a good, respectful human being, which is what we have to do, otherwise we face an extremely uncertain future full of constant civil unrest (and we just got a taste of that from the past few weeks). We still have a lot to work, but it can start with yourself.
Alright, I’m stepping off my soapbox now and hoping I see more masks around the county and less microaggressions.
Felt nice to finally write again, now I’ve got all the writer’s block kinks worked out, and I’ve got a date with a flathead catfish this weekend, provided the weather holds.
We’d also love to hear from our readers too! Got an opinion? Did you share it on Facebook? Why not share it here? Conversation is good for the community.
