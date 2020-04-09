By Tim Penny
In 1986, an economic crisis had shaken Greater Minnesota. Farms across the state faced bankruptcy and rural communities suffered. Accordingly, young people were leaving the small towns that had nurtured them in search of opportunities elsewhere. These developments created uncertainty about the future of rural Minnesota.
In the midst of that “farm crisis” the urban-based McKnight Foundation held listening sessions across the state to determine how best to support Greater Minnesota during this time. After recognizing that the most effective solutions would be driven by the local people in rural communities, McKnight Foundation had the foresight to create the six Minnesota Initiative Foundations (MIFs) with a mission to support rural vitality. The MIF model is completely unique to Minnesota. These six sister foundations, including Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), were launched to provide support and resources directly to the people and communities in their respective regions. Thirty-four years later, SMIF has invested more than $114 million in southern Minnesota alone. We have found our region’s communities have proven to be not only resilient in the face of unprecedented challenges, but innovative in the way they approach solutions.
Today we are in crisis again. Within a short period of time, our world has changed from what it was just a few weeks ago, and with this new uncertainty come those familiar fears about what the future may bring. At SMIF, we have fielded many calls from partners expressing those sentiments, wondering how their business or organization will survive. However, we have seen glimmers of hope as businesses quickly adapt by holding virtual and curbside sales or by altering their marketing strategies to address the current situation. We have also seen communities come together to support health care workers and other personnel on the frontline of this health pandemic. And, true to our mission, SMIF is again prepared to rise to the challenges brought about by this new crisis by supporting the needs in our 20-county region.
One way we have been supporting entrepreneurs is by acting as a link between business owners and the State of Minnesota. SMIF lenders have been working with hundreds of businesses to help them apply for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Small Business Emergency Loans. These loans help business owners who are experiencing temporary cashflow shortages as a result of statewide orders to close restaurants, bars and other select public services. While these loans will certainly help, we also strongly encourage businesses to apply directly to the federal SBA Disaster Loan Assistance and the Paycheck Protection Program (which is now available through local banks and credit unions).
In addition, SMIF, along with the five other Minnesota Initiative Foundations, is also providing immediate financial assistance to licensed childcare providers in Greater Minnesota through the Emergency Child Care Grant Program. This program was quickly created by the MIFs at the suggestion of Governor Tim Walz. Within several days of announcing this program, the MIFs each set aside $50,000 and then secured an additional $100,000 from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund. In the SMIF 20-county region alone, we received more than 500 applications for these grants. While this is more than our grant program can currently support, we were glad to act as a source of immediate funding while more funding opportunities were developed. The COVID-19 aid bill recently passed by the Minnesota Legislature included $30 million in assistance to child care providers. SMIF is now referring child care providers to this state grant program which is being administered by Child Care Aware.
All the resources mentioned above, and more, can be found on our website at smifoundation.org/covid-19.
While we cannot predict the future, we have seen time and again that the people of southern Minnesota are resilient. Remember, Spring is here, and we will all begin to see signs of new growth soon. I am confident we will get through this current crisis by working together, as we always do.
As always, I welcome your comments and questions. You can reach me at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.
Tim Penny is the President & CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. Tim represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1982 – 1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.