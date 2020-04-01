After this pandemic is over, the country is back to normal and we can all breathe a sigh of relief, I’ll be giddy if I never hear the word “coronavirus” ever again.
Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but since the virus entered our country and became spread over the country, I lost count of how many news articles I saw online with facts, how many events cancelled or postponed and how many stores ran out of toilet paper.
I know it’s important and I know as a journalist it’s my job to pass on accurate information to readers. I’m not downplaying the pandemic, but man, I hope it ends quickly.
If health officials and decision-makers (of all kinds) were baseball players, they batted a thousand with the way pieces of information were whacked out of the email servers, so to speak. Thank you!
And if I were a baseball player, you would have seen me running around the outfield trying to catch and sort all of the information. It might have been quite comical.
A cancellation here, announcement there, no state basketball tournament, local events postponed, ads pulled, stores running out of toilet paper; I could go on.
It was difficult to determine how much news to throw at our readers online. Do we give them every single update while also trying to put together a paper? Are they getting their information somewhere else but faster? Are they already seeing it online?
All of this was happening on top of an already busy week with stories, photos and salutes. By late afternoon Friday, I was “peopled” out and my brain was at capacity.
I really didn’t want to hear another word about coronavirus, COVID-19 or cancellations. I definitely didn’t need to participate in the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 (thanks, parents!).
Despite the postponements, the closings, the executive orders and all we’ve seen recently, I was most impressed with ways our community found to help each other out.
It feels like the country is more together than ever before. As many officials have said thus far, “We’re all in this together.”
Groups on Facebook have formed to keep people in touch with each other, get groceries for others, ideas for kids out of school, ideas for remembering our elderly population and updates in general.
As for a journalist’s duty, we had – and still have – news and press releases coming out of our ears. As quickly as we could get them up online and shared on Facebook, an hour later another one would come through.
If we can survive the Great Minnesota Blizzard of 2019 and polar vortexes, we can survive this.
Thanks to our readers who have given tips about people out and about doing things like chalking on the sidewalks and who continue to trust our stories.
Thanks to our advertisers who continue to advertise with us through classifieds, professional directory and other ads.
Our industry is not immune to this situation, as we’ve seen reductions in several areas, but we continue to see our readers reading and businesses fulfilling needs.
Wash your hands. Social distance yourselves. Don’t panic. Stay safe.
