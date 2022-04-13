Submitted editorial
My name is Teri Larson, and I work at the Caledonia High School as one of the 9-12 Business Teachers. I have the greatest job in the world. I get to work with high school students everyday. I have the great privilege to also be the advisor of some pretty amazing groups here at CPS. I am the Senior Class Advisor and some of the local business people may have seen my name recently as we are just putting the finishing touches of a very successful campaign to raise funds for the Senior Class after graduation party.
I want to personally thank all of our area businesses for their generation donations. I am also the co-advisor to the Caledonia Middle and Senior High yearbooks. We feel fortunate to be able to document the history of the school year with the yearbook for our students.
I also get to advisor the Senior High Student council. Our student council is composed of students from grades 9 thru 12. These students are elected to the council by their peers. We strive to host an event each month for our student body, as well as complete community service projects for our community. How lucky we are in this community to have such talented students that we hope will be the future leaders of our community.
This leads me to where I want to go with this letter to the editor. I have taken on one more role at the high school this year. As a business teacher, I am charged with career exploration in the area of business.
In our area of expertise we often refer to our content area as being Career and Technical Education. As part of our program of approval of the courses and content we teach, from the Minnesota Department of Education we are encouraged to have a student organization that compliments our curriculum.
The Caledonia Board of Education this year approved our participation in the Minnesota and National Chapter of the BPA. BPA stands for Business Professionals of America. We started our chapter with 15 members this year with the hopes of learning more about this student organization.
In January we competed in a business related skills competition at the regional level. Of our 15 contestants we advanced 12 competitors to the state level.
At the state competition in March in Minneapolis we were fortunate enough to have four members of our very small chapter advance to the national competition in Dallas, Texas in May. We exceeded our first year goals in every way.
To be a BPA member, a student must first be enrolled in a Business Course at Caledonia High School. Once a student is eligible to be a member, then students may begin their membership. The goal of the program is to provide all business students with the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills (things they learn in class). Students prepare for and compete in contests in over 90 categories, under six Assessment Areas including:
• Finance
• Business Administration
• Management Information Systems
• Digital Communication & Design
• Management, Marketing & Communication
• Health Administration
What I am asking for today is your support - we have not had an opportunity to fundraise for our trips and competitions. We are hosting our first fundraising event on Saturday, April 23, 2022. We are having an all you care to eat Waffle and Sausage breakfast at Caledonia High School from 9 to 12. Tickets are being sold by our members and will be available at the door. These proceeds will go towards the travel we have already participated in and for our trip to Dallas in May. Carry out plates will also be available. We would like to invite all community members to attend.
Additionally, I understand that our area businesses have been asked time and time again to support our school functions. I am asking you again today for your support. We are training these students to be the future business leaders in our community. If you feel you are able to support us monetarily as we develop leadership skills of our members, it would be greatly appreciated. Donations towards the BPA program can be sent to:
Caledonia BPA Chapter, Teri Larson- Advisor 825 North Warrior Ave.
Caledonia, MN 55921
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to talk about our BPA Program. On behalf of our BPA members we look forward to seeing you at the Waffle and Sausage feed on April 23.
Teri Larson
Caledonia, Minn.
