Argus Staff
It’s not often that a newspaper staff gets to blow its own horn, but every year we enter the Better Newspaper Contest hosted by the Minnesota Newspaper Association, and we’re able to get recognized for our work.
Even though the journalism industry is largely, privately-owned and not a “public service,” publishing a newspaper every week still feels like we’re just as important.
This year, the Argus staff is pleased to announce its managing editor, Jordan Gerard, has been honored with the Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award.
The award is highly-coveted and “recognizes impactful, meaningful and excellent editorial writing.” Judges also considered the significance to the community of the editorial submission.
The late widow of Herman Roe established the award in 1965. Roe was a publisher of the Northfield News, past president of MNA and one of Minnesota’s outstanding editorial writers, according to MNA.
Due to COVID-19, the traditional convention and awards ceremony will be held virtually this year on Jan. 28.
The editorial was published on April 15, 2020 after Bluff Country News Group abruptly closed and was sold to the Fillmore County Journal, resulting in a closure of the Bluff Country Reader, Spring Grove Herald, Fillmore County News Leader, Chatfield News, Spring Valley Tribune and Tri-County Record (Rushford).
The original plan was to consolidate all six Bluff Country News Group papers into one merged paper.
That produced one edition on a Thursday.
The next day, with little notice, 20-some employees were told they had no job to come back to on Monday, at the beginning of a pandemic.
Four months prior, I (Jordan) got the call to interview for the Argus editor position, and I said yes to the job. I was lucky.
Though the pandemic contributed to the Herald’s end faster than expected, the true killer was the lack of advertising.
It’s a dark shadow that follows every newspaper around, and that’s why it is so important to advertise with your local paper. Find a way to co-exist with print media and social media.
This year, the Houston Banner also ceased publishing.
Here is the editorial re-printed to highlight that every small town deserves a good newspaper. This year, you will see more news from Houston and Spring Grove and still just as much news from Caledonia, Brownsville and Hokah. We look forward to publishing quality journalism for the whole of Houston County and its people.
We definitely couldn’t do it without our amazing staff who live and work in Houston County: staff writer Craig Moorhead, sales rep. Greg Petersen and office manager Jean Becker.
And print isn’t dead.
End of an Era: A 129-year-old newspaper is gone
But print is still not dead
By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The lights are off, the door is locked and no one’s home. The phone is off the hook and the wifi is disconnected. The mail is stopped and the emails are forwarding on to someone else. It’s the end of an era for my former newspaper.
The death of the 129-year-old Spring Grove Herald and the remaining newspapers of Bluff Country News Group (Spring Valley Tribune, Fillmore County News Leader, Chatfield News, Tri-County Record and Bluff Country Reader) shocked me on a Monday morning.
I was speechless when I heard “No, it’s closed permanently,” from our printing company’s manager. Flabbergasted, I quickly confirmed with David Phillips, the owner of the group.
Yep, it’s gone. The dark shadow that followed it for recent years had finally caught up and taken it down.
I couldn’t have stopped it from coming even if I tried. Even if I was still its editor, it would have taken me down with it.
There’s more than just the COVID-19 factor that went into closing the paper. Though COVID-19 has decreased advertising in many papers, that dark shadow following the news group around consisted of a lack of advertising.
It always felt like the “fight of our lives” to get advertisers in the paper. It was exhausting. We knew that businesses had a set budget of advertising and that radio, social media and competitor newspapers were a vice, but we also had hopes businesses would support local journalism.
Every few months, every few special sections, we seemed to get less and less advertisers. Sometimes we’d know the reason, other times we did not know. Sometimes my articles might have ticked people off for the sake of journalism.
It’s incredibly important to advertise with your local paper. I cannot stress that enough, and now we’ve seen the effects of not advertising enough: it can kill a paper.
I know Facebook and other social media is instaneous versus waiting a week for the paper to come out, but Facebook misses at least half your audience, if not more.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he would “fix Facebook” to prioritize posts from friends, family and groups over posts from brands and businesses. Even with “free” advertising, it still misses your audience.
The majority of people liking and commenting on your posts are already fans of your business and loyal customers.
What you’re not reaching is people who do not yet see your business out there, and they may never see it due to all of the items on Facebook; from status updates, photo albums, links, games, group chats, buying, selling, etc.
According to research, Facebook followers can see up to 1,500 things every day, and that is usually limited to 300 items out of 1,500. Who wants to look at 300 items? Not me.
Now if you take a look at the Argus, there’s a significant lesser amount of ads and news items, which is good because an ad here has a much better chance of being seen than on Facebook.
Plus, our ads don’t move. They get plopped on the page and they stick. Do you ever have that frustration of seeing a cool video or product on Facebook, but then it’s never found again? Our ads stick.
I know for my generation it might seem like newspapers are “outdated” or “irrelevant,” but they’re not. We keep churning out print editions because it works, but if businesses do not utilize print’s tried and true method, Facebook will be the final nail in the coffin of newspapers all over. And it already has been.
The solution is to ask businesses to coexist with newspapers and Facebook.
A business can really build up its customer base with both, and that’s the key. Maintain your existing customers on social media, and gain new ones with the newspaper. And finally, not everyone has a social media account or uses it every day.
And that’s my sales pitch for the week. For the future, we are hoping to expand our coverage to Spring Grove, since it’s only just down the road, as our other communities are.
Every small town deserves a good newspaper, and print is not dead.
