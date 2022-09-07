Are you an elementary school teacher, a homeschooling parent or guardian of a K-6 child? Want to help students learn about where their food comes from in a fun and easy way? Did you know that there’s a free, custom magazine for every grade, K-6, available to all teachers to help improve agricultural literacy and showcase the value of agricultural to all students?

The AgMag series is developed by the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom program following Minnesota academic standards. AgMag is a perfect accompaniment to traditional textbooks and resources, offering close-to-home examples about producers and agricultural business to help kids connect with agriculture and learn more about how food and goods get from the farm to their home.

