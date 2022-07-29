Minnesotans know we need to treasure every summer minute. We are feverishly out and about – boating, swimming, fishing, hiking, biking – you name it, we do it, and with great pleasure and enthusiasm. These beautiful sun-filled days will be gone before we know it, we must enjoy now.
It is a challenge to take time away from the grill, the pool, or the dock to prepare for the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election. Do you really want to spend time reading through voters’ guides and vetting candidates on issues you care about?
Well, yes, you should care and yes, you should take a bit of time to make informed choices on this year’s primary ballot.
Minnesota’s primaries are usually low-key, but there are several important statewide contests that deserve everyone’s attention. We’ve got competition for all the state constitutional offices – governor, attorney general, secretary of state and auditor. Some regions have higher profile Congressional primaries, like the 4th or 5th District.
While the statewide races get the most attention, you probably have important local races, too. Some cities and school boards have primaries, and most counties have one or more contested positions. For example, Hennepin County has seven candidates running for county attorney. Mille Lacs County has four candidates running for sheriff. Many Senate and House districts have competition within the Republican or DFL party ballots.
It is not difficult to learn about these candidates, through the news coverage and voters’ guide questions and answers in our publications.
You also can’t use the excuse, “I’m out of town (or out on the boat) on Election Day.” Voting an absentee ballot or early voting at your city hall or county courthouse is easy and now underway.
It’s also OK to admit you just aren’t sure how a primary works. The first step to take is to go to the Secretary of State’s website and ask for a sample ballot. You type in your home address, and you will get a sample ballot just like it will appear when you go to vote. You also need to remember you can only vote on one party ballot, you can’t vote for a Republican here and a DFLer there as you can in the general election.
The simplest way to describe the primary is that it is a “narrow the field” competition. Instead of having four or five or more candidates for one seat, this narrows it to two people in the non-partisan races and narrows the field to one DFLer and one Republican in the partisan races.
I’m with you – we need to squeeze more picnics, baseball games, dips in the pool or lake, fishing, pontoon rides, hometown festivals, county fairs, flower shows, campfires, bicycle rides, s’mores, mosquito swatting, disc golfing and stargazing into the precious time we call Minnesota summer. But we need to take an hour or two to vote in the Aug. 9 primary.
There’s nothing nowhere more glorious than a Minnesota summer – and there’s nothing more important than each of us accepting our responsibility as a citizen of this great state to do our duty and vote.
Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and columnist for APG-ECM. Reactions and ideas are always welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.