In my 10-year-old mind, Main Street hill in Mankato was massive. Even today, the hill, which spans roughly four city blocks, is not one you’d want to descend in a car with questionable brakes. It’s just too steep.
Nearly 50 years ago a panoramic view of downtown Mankato was spread out like Thanksgiving dinner from the top of that hill. From there you were essentially sitting atop the bluff, able to see where the Minnesota River cut a wide swath through the soft clay, creating what we now know as the Minnesota River Valley.
The late ‘60s International Harvester Travelall we were riding in was a solid, albeit, utilitarian version of the GM Suburban. With mom at the helm and maybe half my brothers and sisters in tow, riding in the Travelall was always an adventure, maybe because some of us ended up behind the second-row seat, where luggage would traditionally be stowed. Because there were always too many of us to fit in the second row, two or three of us were regularly relegated to the massive space in the back. The gently dimpled, flat steel base we sat on caused us to slide from one side of the vehicle to the other every time Mom made right- or left-hand turns. It became sort of a game to make sure you were lined up with somebody next to you so when the vehicle made the hard turn, you could slam yourself into the person between you and the wall of the vehicle. From side to side, we’d bounce. It was fun until somebody invariably ended up getting hurt.
On this day, our journey was not left to right, but top to bottom, going from the top of Main Street hill down into the valley.
From the back of the vehicle, just before the street began its treacherous evaporating grade, all you could see was the nose of Travelall’s hood dip downward, like the first car on a rollercoaster getting just beyond the apex. Our descent had started.
At this moment there was always an unspoken, yet connected, concern by the passengers, probably mom as well, because our family vehicles were always running on their last leg. Brakes seemed like a pretty important function to maintain, but finances forced a lot of dicey decisions when it came to the upkeep of our cars. As children we were not privy to the exact mechanical capabilities of the vehicles we were riding in, so 100 yards into our downward journey, it was a bit concerning when the trusty Travelall offered a herky-jerky, almost retaliatory response to this death dive. We were only seconds into this latest foray and Mom seemed bewildered as the vehicle continued to leap and simultaneously dig its rubbery heels into the pavement. Cartoonish is the only way to envision it. “Hang on kids, I don’t know what’s happening,” she calmly urged from the helm.
That was hardly comforting for those of us peering over that second-row seat with no seat belts, nothing to grab onto, and a front-row view of what was most certainly going to be a headline in tomorrow’s paper: “Family perishes after vehicle plunges into river at end of Main Street.”
That did not happen, but the push-me, pull-me ride down the hill continued for two more blocks before mom finally confessed she’d been driving with one foot on the gas and one on the brake. Nobody does that, right? My mom did and on this day, she was pushing on both at the same time, causing this weird, frightening ride down Main Street hill.
Earlier this year, during a 10-day State Patrol enforcement action, 516 vehicles were stopped for speeding in the Minneapolis and surrounding area. Of those, 80 had no driver’s license, 22 were on their phones while driving (violation of state law), while 13 failed to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle with its lights flashing. In another concentrated June weekend enforcement in the east metro, troopers stopped 530 drivers for speeding, one of which included a 17-year-old going 117 mph, another teen going 113 and a motorcyclist going 107. There were also 11 arrested for DWI, all in one weekend.
Over time I’ve tried to become a more tolerant driver, recognizing everyone has a different goal when they get behind the wheel. DWIs, driving 100+ mph and driving without a license certainly don’t qualify as reasonable goals for anyone driving a vehicle in Minnesota. But we can all probably use a reminder about safe driving and respecting others on the roadway.
Perhaps what we need is an occasional ride down Main Street hill in a herky-jerky Travelall to understand every journey can go sideways quickly. Maybe then we’d appreciate the privilege of driving and not see every other driver as an annoying obstacle to our destination.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
