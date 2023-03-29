"Here comes Peter Cottontail
Hippity hoppin,’ Easter's on its way.
Bringing every girl and boy
Baskets full of Easter joy
Things to make your Easter bright and gay.
He's got jelly beans for Tommy
Colored eggs for sister Sue."
I am the youngest of six children. The oldest of the six-pack is my brother, Tom. I was dubbed 'Sue' at a very early age by family members; The nickname was used enough that I used to wonder why my given name was not Susan. Whenever I listened to this happy Easter tune as a child, I pondered my four siblings in the middle. Did they not get anything? My more truthful Easter morning memories are of two larger size Easter baskets, filled with the decorative grass in which many Easter treats were hidden. The goodies were divided among all six members of the pack.
Every occasion, throughout every year brings a specific joy. I take pleasure in the breezes and sunshine when I am out on my scooter on a lovely summer day. I love exchanging smiles with the walkers whom I see. The colors that come with autumn are a display of their own beauty during the season. The family gatherings during the holidays are wonderful. A quiet snowfall on a winter evening brings a certain measure of tranquility. Easter and early springtime have always been favorites for me.
Easter represents an anticipation of all that will be coming. The Easter displays in the stores are the first signs that the earth will be alive again. The grass will turn from brown to green; The trees and the flowers will soon be budding. The world and its inhabitants will once more be renewed. There is much to be said for expectancy; For a spirit as it looks forward. Such a spirit adds joy, hope and peace to every day of life.
Another Easter ballad which resonates from the past is "Easter Parade."
"In Your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it,
You'll be the grandest lady in the Easter Parade.
It'll all be in clover and when they look you over,
I'll be the proudest fellow in the Easter Parade."
I have never participated in, nor attended an Easter parade. In my 'slightly' younger days as I listened to these lyrics, I would envision the Easter Sunday morning drive from the Winnebago Valley, to town to church, as my own personal parade. My three sisters and I, adorned in our Easter dresses, also donned hats which sufficed as our "bonnets."
My father, my mother and two brothers, likewise attired for the day, were also in tow as the station wagon exited the driveway and roared up the gravel road towards town. The "proudest fellow" was forever behind the steering wheel. He made his "final exit" three years ago this Easter season, to his everlasting home. This ever remains the reason that the new life of springtime brings its own enlivenment to my heart.
