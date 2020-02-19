By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Out of all the activities that take away the complaining about winter, there’s one that tops them all, and it involves a motorized machine with skis, preferably with black and yellow graphics. Snowmobiling.
Sure there’s skiing or snowboarding but not all of us are athletically inclined enough for that. Plus, snowmobiling is cheaper than a day on the slopes where a lift pass will cost you upwards of $50.
Whenever I tell people I go snowmobiling, this is the number one question I get: aren’t you cold?
No, I’m not wearing a swim suit. Actually it kind of depends on three things: how well you can dress yourself like a stuffed sausage, air temperature and wind chill.
Like true Minnesotans, all snowmobilers can go by the phrase, “if it wasn’t for the wind, it wouldn’t be too bad.” The wind chill is what really stops you because as you’re going down the trail with the wind rushing by, the wind bites back with sharp teeth through the air vents on your helmet.
Luckily most snowmobiles are equipped with hand warmers. It also helps when you can stop at a local business in the next town to warm up.
Is it tough? It can be. The main thing is you have to drive the sled, you can’t let it drive you. Probably the two toughest things you’ll come across on the trails are creek crossings and fence crossings.
Fence crossings aren’t so bad after you learn to line up your skis and find the right speed. Go too slow and you’ll get stuck on the ramp. Go too fast and you’ll fly off the other side, which results in a nose bleed, hurt ribs, a cracked windshield and an upset young rider, right Dad?
Creek crossings are the devils handiwork. I’ve seen all sorts: wide, steep banks; small, but rocky and if I’m lucky, filled with snow and no problem. Its often icy on both sides due to running water and the groomer has a tough time smoothing them out. It’s nice when clubs are able to install a bridge, but that’s not always the case.
A lot of the creeks have only gotten worse with recent years’ flooding and erosion. I know a lot of other riders probably don’t mind them and like the challenge, but not all of us are rough and tough riders willing to risk injury to themselves or their sleds.
Why do I do it? Because I can.
Because I started when I was young and haven’t stopped, plus my dad started it.
He bought a snowmobile when I was about 14 and wouldn’t take me with. When you’re an only child, your parents are your best friends in addition to your high school friends.
My parents taught me how to fish, and my dad taught me how to hunt, so would I really let him go do something fun without me? Of course not.
By the time I turned 15, I passed the snowmobile safety course and had my beautiful, purrs-like-a-kitten SkiDoo snowmobile. I was hooked. My mom had her own sled too for a while.
Favorite trails? Caledonia area trails are fun but we generally find them to be really busy and high traffic, which is great. We like to go west toward Mabel and Canton and go play in the big woods. Those trails are beautifully groomed and pretty easy to navigate.
When I say groomed trails I mean our awesome and hardworking snowmobile clubs take a monsterous machine out and pack down the trails. It’s really tough riding on an I groomed trail because it’s tough to get traction or it’s really bumpy, but once it’s packed down, it’s a beautiful ride.
If you have the chance to learn and go snowmobiling, do it. It is such a fun sport because you can’t get the feeling of flying over the snow anywhere else. I am so happy to have learned a skill that I can do for the rest of my life.
