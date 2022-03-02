By Dana Boler, Health Coach
Guest Columnist
March is National Nutrition Month. According to the CDC, only 1 in 10 Americans consumes the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables. The CDC recommends eating at least two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables each day. Why pack your plate with these superfoods? Fruits and vegetables are a great source of a variety of vitamins and minerals, contain plenty of fiber for our digestive health, and even protect against cancers and other diseases. They are also relatively low-fat and low-calorie which supports a nutritious diet.
This month, I challenge you to eat at least five fruit and vegetable servings daily. Typically, one fruit serving equals a ½ cup fresh, canned, or frozen, ¼ cup dried fruits, ½ cup of fruit juice, or one medium-size fruit (apple, banana, etc.). Be careful to avoid added sugars in dried, canned, or fruit juice. A serving of vegetables equals ½ cup fresh, canned, or frozen, one cup leafy greens, or ½ cup vegetable juice.
Different colors of fruits and vegetables = different health benefits!
Purple/Blue: Important for memory, helps prevent some cancers, heart disease, and strokes. Also, promotes healthy aging and a regular digestive system.
Green: Improves immune and digestive systems, protects eye health and lowers levels of bad cholesterol. It also helps boost energy levels.
Red: Helps to keep your heart healthy, protects skin, and improves brain function.
White: Lowers blood pressure and risk of breast, colon, and prostate cancers. Promotes strong bones and a healthy heart.
Yellow/Orange: Protects the nervous system, aids in skin and eye health, boosts the immune system, and keeps bones healthy.
To add more servings into your diet, try adding fruits and vegetables to dishes you already eat (fruit in oatmeal, vegetables on a sandwich, spinach on pizza, etc.). Also, it is important to stock your pantry, fridge, and freezer with ready-to-eat produce. Wash and prep fruits and vegetables so they are readily available to you when needed. At every meal and snack, look to add at least one fruit or vegetable. You will notice the health benefits after adding these to your diet!
My favorite way to get in fruits and vegetables is a daily smoothie. Feel free to play with ingredients to find a recipe you love! This has been my go-to lately. Enjoy.
Peanut Butter & Berry Smoothie
A healthier PB & J in a cup! This recipe includes two servings of fruit and one serving of vegetables. It is a great way to start your day or an afternoon snack. This makes one large smoothie or two small smoothies.
Add all ingredients into a blender.
• 2.5 cups milk or milk substitute
• 1 small fresh or frozen banana
• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen berries
• 1 cup fresh spinach
• 2 scoops of vanilla protein powder or ½ cup non-fat Greek yogurt
• 1 T. creamy peanut butter or powdered peanut butter
• Handful of ice
• Blend well and enjoy!
Additional smoothie add-ins to create your own recipe: ground flaxseeds, chia seeds, avocado, spices such as cinnamon or vanilla, cold brew coffee, oats, cocoa powder, and different nut butters.
*I’d love to hear of any nutrition/exercise topics you’d like to learn more about to feature in future columns.
Dana Boler is a mom of two boys and a wife on a mission to help others become their best selves. She is a Certified Health Coach with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. Her practice, B Your Best Wellness Coaching is personalized Health Coaching with mental health, physical activity, and nutrition in mind.
Follow her for more health-related posts on Instagram and Facebook at B Your Best Wellness Coaching and to inquire about Health Coaching.
