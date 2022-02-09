By Dana Boler
Often we are reluctant to promote self-love mostly because we confuse it with selfishness. Since we are humans, we ought to have a healthy love for ourselves; it is from this fount that love flows out to others. - Mason Olds
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Traditionally, it’s a day to show appreciation to your loved ones, family, and friends. This year, I’m challenging you to also show appreciation to the most important person in your life- yourself!
Self-love is defined as an appreciation of one’s own worth, well-being, and happiness. It is so important that you take care of yourself first so that you can be the best version of yourself for others. We hear it each time we get on an airplane. “In case of a cabin pressure emergency, put on your own mask first before assisting others.” This makes sense because you can’t continue helping others if you don’t care for yourself first. If you prioritize your own needs, you’re going to be able to better assist others. Is your ‘oxygen mask” on?
What can you do to show yourself love every day?
Be kind to yourself: Do you care about yourself like you do others? Do you think nice thoughts about yourself? Talk to yourself like you’d talk to your best friend- cheer yourself on instead of talking negatively. Be your biggest cheerleader and supporter. Have some grace on yourself with things aren’t going as planned.
Make time for things you enjoy: Bring back that happiness and laughter you had as a child. What brought you joy then? What brings you joy now? Make sure you sprinkle all of those things into your life. Music, dancing, playing in the snow, fishing, cooking, board games, road trips, shopping, movies, hiking, or yoga…whatever brings you joy- make time for that!
Take care of yourself: Self-care is what we do to take care of our minds, bodies, and souls. Self-care looks different for everyone. However, there are things that each of us should do daily- get good rest, brush teeth, practice good hygiene, take medications as prescribed, eat a well-balanced diet, move your body for at least 30 minutes, and drink enough water to feel hydrated. There are many other activities we should do to take care of ourselves physically, emotionally, and spiritually. What do you need in your life to feel centered and happy? What do you need more of in your life right now? Go ahead and “treat yo-self” (the new hip way to say “take care of yourself”).
Prioritize yourself: Let go of things that don’t serve you. This could mean things that take away your time and energy, drain yourself emotionally, make you doubt yourself, or give you nothing back in return. Remember, it’s ok to say no to something if it helps your emotional and physical well-being. Revisit things in your life that may be draining and negative. Make time for things that give you energy and life!
Surround yourself with people that love and support you: It’s been said that you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Those people are a huge influence on your life decisions. Who do you spend the most time with? How do they make you the best version of yourself? If you find yourself spending time with people that bring you down, maybe it’s time for some new company. Surround yourself with an uplifting and motivating crowd.
Don’t forget to treat yourself on Valentine’s Day too. Maybe that means taking yourself out on a date, treating yourself to a nice lunch, buying yourself something you’ve been wanting, or writing yourself a love letter. I challenge you to take some time to think about these questions and write them down. Remind yourself how awesome you are!
My biggest accomplishment is __________________________
My three favorite qualities of myself are ___________________
I have overcome fear and showed strength by ______________
My best friends would say I am _________________________
I consider myself very knowledgeable in __________________
I am most proud of___________________________________
One way I can continue to show myself love is _____________
I deserve ___________________________________________
*I’d love to hear of any nutrition/exercise topics you’d like to learn more about to feature in future columns.
Dana Boler is a mom of two boys and a wife on a mission to help others become their best selves. She is a Certified Health Coach with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. Her practice, B Your Best Wellness Coaching is personalized Health Coaching with mental health, physical activity, and nutrition in mind.
Follow her for more health-related posts on Instagram and Facebook at B Your Best Wellness Coaching and to inquire about Health Coaching.
