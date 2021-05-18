By Dana Boler
May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness each year and more now, due to Covid-19. Mental Health can be defined as how we think, feel, and, act.
To promote positive mental health, it is important to take time for yourself each day to do things you enjoy. Self-care is how you take care of your mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.
Remember, self-care isn’t selfish, it is taking care of yourself first so that you can be your best self for others!
Self-care looks different for everyone. What do you enjoy doing? What makes you happy? How can you enjoy life every day? Use these questions to write down some activities that you can do daily to boost your positivity and wellbeing.
Great daily self-care ideas include:
• Maintain a morning routine that starts your day off on a positive note
• Be active for at least 30 minutes daily (bonus if it’s outside!)
• Take all medications as prescribed
• Call, video chat, or meet-up with friends and family
• Fuel your body with good-for-you foods and drinks
• Drink at least half your body weight in water each day
• Turn off electronics and be mindful during meals (phone on airplane mode!)
• Take breaks throughout the day and let your body rest
• Start a daily gratitude practice (write down three things that bring you joy!)
• Read a book or listen to a podcast on self-growth
• Smile and compliment other people you encounter throughout the day
• Donate or volunteer for organizations you believe in (giving back is good for the soul!)
• Make sure to get enough sleep so that your body feels rested
• Practice good hygiene (take care of your only body!)
• Dip into your hobbies-gardening, dancing, cooking, hiking, bird watching, painting, wood-working, writing, yoga, meditation, working out, etc.
• Ask others “How are you doing?” and really mean it. Make sure to answer honestly yourself.
• Enjoy nature-check out local trails and parks in your area
• Set boundaries for work hours (turn off your emails on your phone!)
• Tidy up where you live (messiness is linked to anxiety!)
• Plan an outing, vacation, or date with a friend and family to look forward to
• Say no to things that you feel obligated to say yes to
• Take those vacation and personal days to do something YOU enjoy
• Spend time with people that bring you joy and avoid negativity
• Treat yourself how you would treat your best friend
• Laugh and don’t take life too seriously. Enjoy every day!
Dana Boler is a mom of two boys and a wife on a mission to help others become their best self. She is a Certified Health Coach with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. Her practice, B Your Best Wellness Coaching is personalized Health Coaching with mental health, physical activity, and nutrition in mind. Follow her for more health related posts on Instagram and Facebook at B Your Best Wellness Coaching and to inquire about Health Coaching.
