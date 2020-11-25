Hello wonderful readers and Happy Thanksgiving!
This is a large edition of the paper this week and we at the Argus are very happy to bring it to you. We hope you enjoy this week’s edition and share it with someone who might not subscribe or wants to know what stories we have every week.
I know a lot of coverage in this week’s edition focuses on COVID, especially this page. I also know a lot of us are fatigued from the pandemic and would wish to put this whole year behind us (soon!).
You can’t let the pandemic consume you, but you also can’t ignore it. It’s the reality of the situation. We are living history right now, and it’s exhausting.
As a journalist, I am tired of reporting on it. If I never had to write the words “COVID-19” or “pandemic” ever again, I’d be ecstatic, but here I am, recording local history for the future.
So let’s work together and bring down the numbers so that in a few weeks, we can get the kids back in school, the sports back in the gym and life back to normal.
We all have the same goals, and we just need to work on one consistent effort to get there.
I know at the state and federal level, there are a lot of volatile feelings concerning politics and the pandemic, but if there’s one thing you can trust, it’s your local people.
Health officials, school administrators, city and county staff, your local journalists, your neighbors. These people work and live alongside you. Trust them.
Also, trust the science. We’ve trusted the science for so long in history and look where we are now. Vaccines, physics, meteorological science, for example.
When they said the polio vaccine was effective, we trusted it. Boom! No more polio here.
When they said “Hey look, we can create cars,” and then said, “Hey look, we can improve cars with seatbelts and other safety features,” we trusted it. Boom! Safer cars.
When advanced warning systems for tornadoes, blizzards and floods were created and first used, we trusted it. Boom! Lives are warned and protected.
So why can’t we trust the science now? COVID is bad for your health, masks are necessary and gathering in large groups right now is not a good idea. Boom! No more locally rising numbers of COVID.
We’re all tired. I am so tired that trying to make this column into something more well-written is a challenge to my writing skills, which are exhausted with reporting on COVID-19.
So one last time: trust the locals, trust the science, wear a mask, be nice, don’t post misinformation on Facebook and we’ll find the end of this pandemic soon.
Sincerely,
A very tired journalist
PS: Yes this page is frightening to some, annoying to others, but hopefully impactful to all. We are living history right now and we can’t ignore it.
