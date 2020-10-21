The headline is not a typo. A desert did not plop itself down in the middle of our bluffs and valleys, nor are there any undiscovered deserts here either, but there are some delicious desserts at local restaurants.
Geographically speaking, our county is beautiful. Speaking from a news perspective, there are two significant news deserts with no consistent coverage.
Over the past few months, you might have noticed more area news in the Argus than just Caledonia and surrounding cities, like Brownsville and Hokah. We’re trying to pack our paper with county-wide coverage from Spring Grove to Caledonia to La Crescent and staying within the confines of Houston County, with occassionally popping over the Iowa border to New Albin.
After the disappearance of the Spring Grove Herald and the reduction of the Houston County News to a regional free paper, the Argus staff found themselves with new opportunities and a few new problems.
How could we just ignore cities that once had thriving newspapers available? We couldn’t. We didn’t want to ignore them either. Local news is the most important source for residents of a rural area.
We’ve been striving the past few months to bring as much county-wide coverage as possible, be it business stories, government coverage or feature stories, or even just a photo. Here’s the problem: there’s so much good news out there, but it’s difficult to handle it all when there are just two reporters.
Here’s the kicker: it’s hard for one area of advertisers to carry the load of news coverage for another area that doesn’t advertise. We need readers and businesses to help us out in several different ways, like subscribing, buying an ad or even writing a letter to the editor.
In turn, that helps us get more resources like writers and photographers to get more consistent coverage of a particular area.
People cannot take newspapers for granted anymore. We won’t always be here if we don’t get the support we need from everyone.
A “free” newspaper isn’t always the best option either. News coverage is often sacrificed for advertising revenue because that’s the number one source they depend on. When there’s more ads, there’s less news.
News comes first in a subscription-based paper, because our readers pay the price to support us. We strive to bring the best news coverage possible, in addition to ads, classifieds and legal notices.
As for Facebook, that social media platform is great for connecting socially with some of your audience, but it misses half your audience and the posts are often lost in a sea of thousands. Newspapers haven’t developed interactive newsprint yet, so our ads stick to their spot.
Furthermore, your likes and followers on Facebook already see everything that is posted, so how do you gain new followers? And ones that live close enough to patronize your business? (The newspaper can help).
Finally, Facebook doesn’t support local, hardworking newspaper staff who actually live and work and support your business in return. We don’t get paychecks or get your ad revenue from Facebook, but Mark Zuckerberg does get another beach home or however he spends his money.
As for the statement fee our parent company has imposed upon subscribers who have not yet signed up for email renewals, that is completely out of our control.
It’s nearly the same amount that a local business will charge for using a credit card on a small amount, and people don’t stop patronizing those businesses just because of that. Yet we’ve seen subscribers go because of a small fee.
Are you really going to sacrifice your local news over a $3.95 charge? Not only are you missing your local news, but you’re also hurting a local business.
Here’s the reality of the situation: if newspapers don’t see the support from their truly local communities, all newspapers are doomed to go the path of the beloved Spring Grove Herald. And we can’t afford anymore news deserts in this county or country.
I can only hope this encourages residents and businesses to open up new avenues for themselves.
Every time I write about this, it feels like it falls on deaf ears, especially to those who do not actively support their local paper. They are the ones we need and we’re asking our readers to share this with them and get them interested.
And if all the good weekly papers disappear, there I’ll be, wandering in a news desert looking for a newspaper job, and finally have to settle working for a daily and succumb to the stresses of crazy, daily deadlines.
(Ok, I exaggerate on wandering in a desert, but there’s a very good reason why weekly papers are my favorite).
Read it. Share it. Write about it. Advertise it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.