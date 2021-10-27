By Dana Boler
Guest Columnist
“The little things? The little moments? They aren’t so little.” –Jon Kabat-Zinn
November is National Gratitude Month (Happy Thanksgiving!). If we choose to see the blessings all around us, big or small - such as a beautiful sunrise, a good cup of coffee, a treasured conversation with a loved one, or the first savory bite of a dessert - we begin to focus on the good things in life instead of the negatives. Many times the little things mean the most. I would love for you to take some time each day this month (and hopefully carry that moving forward) to work towards being more grateful for the things you have in your life. It’s a game changer!
Daily gratitude practicing can help start your day on a positive note. Each morning, simply write down three things you are thankful for in the last 24 hours. You can write these in a journal, your phone notes, or you can purchase a gratitude journal. For your three things, think small things rather than the big things (ex. Laughing with your child, a good book, a bon fire with friends, good conversation during a family meal, catching up with a friend, a co-workers kind gesture, finding a perfect fitting pair of jeans, someone purchasing a coffee for you, a brisk morning walk surround by fall colors, getting everyone to school/work on time, etc.) Once you start this practice, you will begin to look for those positive things every day instead of focusing on the negatives.
You can also complete the November Gratitude Challenge where each day in November, there is a prompt word (ex. Person). Then, you get to dig deep to think about who you are most thankful for and why. It can be a really neat exercise, I highly recommend it! Use it within your family at meal times, share on social media #novembergratitudechallenge, complete with co-workers/friends, etc. A couple of my favorites are below. Take some time to really think about each one and write them down.
• I am grateful for my family because…
• I am grateful for my friends because…
• I am grateful for my job because…
• I am grateful for where I live because…
• I am grateful for my hobbies because…
• I am grateful for my body because…
• I am grateful for my past because…
• I am grateful for my love of…
And, let’s be real, not every day is going to be wonderful - you have good and bad days BUT, you can always find something good in each day. Another practice I enjoy doing on those “bad days” is looking at your responsibilities as blessings. Write down five things you feel you “have” to do that day. Tasks such as get the kids ready for school, go to work, put gas in the car, make dinner, and wash a load of laundry. Then, flip the perspective and instead of saying you “have” to do them, begin each with “I get to”. Such as, I get to get the kids ready for school when many people wish they had kids to get ready or are missing their kids being out of the house. Or, I get to make dinner for my family because I know many don’t have money or time to buy and prepare nutritious meals for their family. Changing your perspective on these tasks turns them into great blessings.
*I’d love to hear of any nutrition/exercise topics you’d like to learn more about to feature in future columns.
Dana Boler is a mom of two boys and a wife on a mission to help others become their best self. She is a Certified Health Coach with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. Her practice, B Your Best Wellness Coaching is personalized Health Coaching with mental health, physical activity, and nutrition in mind.
Follow her for more health-related posts on Instagram and Facebook at B Your Best Wellness Coaching and to inquire about Health Coaching.
