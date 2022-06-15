By Dana Boler
“What I know for sure is that when you declutter – whether it’s on your home, your head, or your heart – it is astounding what will flow into that space that will enrich you, your life, and your family.” – Peter Walsh
Too much ‘stuff’ and clutter in your home can negatively impact your stress, anxiety, and productivity levels. When you are stressed or upset, do you find yourself tidying up your home or getting rid of items that no longer serve you?
Scientifically, that makes sense! We are able to think more efficiently when we are in an organized space. An environment free of clutter provides a sense of calmness and our productivity levels increase. Who knew clutter could affect our mental health so much?
How much better do you feel when your home or workspace is tidied up? By minimizing how much stuff you have in your home, you will have more space and less time cleaning up items daily. Buying less stuff not only saves you the clutter, but also money.
To begin, make a list of every space in your home (car and workspace too) that you want to tackle the clutter-free and organizing process. Do one space at a time and start with a small area such as a junk drawer, small closet, etc.
Go through the space and make four piles – keep, donate, sell, or trash. When going through items, think of these questions, “Does this bring me joy?”, “Will I truly use this one day?”, and “have I used this in the past year?” Some possessions you’re holding onto may keep you in negative past emotions and make it difficult to journey into the next chapter of your life.
For items you wish to keep, make sure to create an organized space that can be easily maintained utilizing tubs, bins, and baskets.
It may be helpful to write what should go in each space (batteries, toys, cleaning supplies, etc.). There are many organizational options available to purchase at Walmart, Amazon, Target, Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Dollar General, and more. For items to be donated, look for places that give back to the community in some way such as Twice is Nice. Facebook Marketplace or hosting a rummage sale always works well if you’re looking to get some money for certain items. Lastly, if it truly is junk, throw it away, it has served its purpose.
It may seem overwhelming to begin the process of tidying up your home, however, once you tackle it, your mind will thank you. To maintain an organized home, take 10 minutes every morning and night to tidy up so you feel more energized for the day and also sleep better at night.
Unloading the dishwasher at night, putting clothes in the hamper every morning, picking up toys, clearing off countertops, hanging up jackets, putting away shoes, etc. are all things that don’t take long if you do them consistently every day.
Create a system that works well for you and make sure to get others in your household aware of what their daily duties are for maintaining organized spaces.
• Here is some inspiration for beginning the organizing process. There are many great blogs and useful articles on the steps to declutter your home, simply Google it.
• Prefer watching Netflix? The Home Edit is a great show to get inspiration and ideas for tidying up your spaces.
• Prefer reading a book?
“The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo
“The Joy of Less: A Minimalist Guide to Declutter, Organize, and Simplify” by Francine Jay
“Organize Your Life for Good” by Andrew J. Mellen
“Decluttering at the Speed of Life” by Dana K. White
“How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind” by Dana K. White
“Lighten Up” by Peter Walsh
“Chasing Slow” by Erin Loechne
• Prefer a podcast? Check out these great ones! Scan through episodes to find one that excites you.
- Edit Your Life
- Simple Families
- Minimalist Moms
- Minimal-Ish
