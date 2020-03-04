By Eric Ressel
Guest Columnist
Bird biologists are now declaring that we have lost nearly three billion grassland birds in the last 50 years due to habitat loss. This perfect storm of threats could be described in numerous ways, whether urbanization, sprawl, fragmentation, and the immense loss of wetlands and native prairies. Other man-made factors, such as the decline of vital edge habitat, connective corridors and fence rows, are also to blame. The over-utilization and reliance of certain chemicals, herbicides and pesticides are also responsible for reducing vast numbers of native insects and pollinator populations, the building blocks of our ecological food-webs. Also, the estimated 60 million feral cats in this country annually contribute to killing billions of songbirds as well.
The drastic decline that has been overwhelmingly documented has hit common songbird species, such as grassland, forest-dwelling, and migratory passerines, the hardest. These species have essential roles in our ecosystems, such as keeping destructive insects in check, assisting in pollinating an array of native wildflowers, dispersing seeds, and therefore accelerating the natural succession of prairies, wetlands and woodlands. Examples of these common species include robins, finches, juncos, meadowlarks, red-wing blackbirds, bobolinks, Baltimore orioles, grosbeaks, and an array of warblers and sparrow species.
It is important to remember that we all can play a proactive role in improving and enhancing vital grassland, wetland, or forested habitats. Every single one of us can be an improver for wildlife! Providing pollinator habitat will ensure that a supportive brood-rearing environment is created, thus encouraging an increased insect production, which will provide a vital protein source for chicks. Establishing a high diversity of native plants, shrubs and trees is especially essential for the survival of songbirds. It is also imperative to leave an array of sheltering opportunities, especially edge habitat on the landscape. Implementing edge feathering techniques will benefit both songbirds and upland birds by providing well-protected borders, either on the edge of a field or a forest, that will allow for safer migration within the corridors, lowering instances of predation. Reducing noxious weed pressure will also favor the native vegetation and increase habitat suitability.
It doesn’t matter if you call it “set-aside”, CRP, or upland prairie, we all can improve the current conditions for our grassland birds, so that these trends can become positive for our future generations. We have seen a vast decline in the native tallgrass prairie that once dominated the Midwest. Only 1% of the original native prairies persists in Minnesota today. The future of our bird populations depends on a collaborative effort from landowners, producers, and conservationists alike.
Caledonia’s local Quail Forever chapter is here to help! Our chapter has selected Saturday, June 6th for our Wildlife Habitat Improvement Day for Houston County. Our chapter is encouraging as many people as possible, especially hunters and birdwatchers, to bring their chainsaws and join us out in the field. We will be stressing safety as we educate folks about edge-feathering and brush cutting techniques. As a token of our gratitude, we will be roasting hotdogs for our kids over an open bonfire and will be providing them snacks and refreshments. You could also help our efforts by attending our upcoming annual banquet on the evening of March 28th at the Four Seasons in Caledonia. The banquet will especially emphasize conservation education as we partner with Kicking Bear. We could not accomplish our habitat goals without our local community members, hunters and students. Together we really can make a difference, and we thank you!
Eric Ressel serves as a Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist with Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever Inc. His office is located at 805 N. Hwy 44/76, Caledonia, Minn. Eric can be reached at 507-724-5261, or email him at: eressel@pheasantsforever.org
