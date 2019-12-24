Next week’s issue marks my last with the Caledonia Argus.
I’ve taken employment in another community and my children and I are moving there on January 3.
My wife, who was also fortunate enough to gain employment quickly, will be joining us a month later on February 1.
We’ve enjoyed our time here in Caledonia and would like to extend our gratitude to the many friends we’ve made along this journey.
It is you we will miss the most as we transition towards the next chapter in life.
Thank you to Craig Moorhead, Greg Petersen, Jenna Nelson, Jean Becker, Lambert Staggemeyer, Chad Hjelming, Amanda Ninneman, Keith Anderson, DeAnna McCabe, Stephanie Schuldt and the many others I’ve had the pleasure of working with these past five years.
Thanks also to the many people who have shared their stories with me along the way and allowed me to share those stories back with the readers of the Argus.
I will miss all of you and will miss the students at Caledonia public schools that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching and directing as the One Act Play Director and boys head soccer coach.
All of you in one way or another have made an impact on my life and for that I am eternally in your debt.
All my best to you all in 2020 and beyond.
