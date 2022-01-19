By Dana Boler
Did you find yourself making a “get healthier” New Year’s Resolution? About 60% of Americans have! If you’re looking to be healthier this year, I have compiled some tips to help aid you in your wellness goals for 2022.
1. Find your WHY: Why do you want to be healthier? Live a healthy and long life? Have enough energy to play with kids/grandkids? Write them down on paper and put somewhere where you can see it daily!
2. Educate yourself: Find some credible resources relating to your goals and do some research. Credible podcasts, websites, social media accounts, books, magazines, etc. are all good resources to educate yourself. You can also reach out to your medical professional, dietitian, health coach, etc.
3. Set small, measurable goals that will help you get to your overall large goal. SMART goals are key (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, time-bound). Make sure to write these down as well. Examples: I will drink X ounces of water each day this year, I will go to bed at 10 pm at least five times a week this year, I will limit myself to 1 soda a week this year, I will attend 1 yoga class each week during the month of February, etc.
4. Keep a food and exercise journal. This is very helpful, especially for beginners – sometimes you don’t realize how many small bites here and there add up. You can do a hand-written journal or go digital and log your food/fitness from the computer or your smartphone. My Fitness Pal is a great resource for this. It is also important to plan your foods and exercises before the week begins. Make sure you have a plan that is realistic and attainable for your busy weeks.
5. Watch what you drink. Limit high sugar and calorie drinks. Aim to drink at least half your body weight in ounces unless otherwise told by your medical professional (200 pounds, 100 ounces of water each day). Get a large refillable water bottle and keep it on you at all times.
6. Instead of thinking of it as “Taking Foods Away”, think of it as “Adding Better Foods”. Instead of “I can’t eat pizza”, try “I will add a side salad and have only 1 piece of pizza”. By adding healthy foods, you will be less likely to over-indulge in unhealthy options.
7. Grocery Shop for Success. Only put items in your cart that you want to put in your mouth. If you buy unhealthy options, most likely, you will eat them. Out of sight, out of mind! Stock up on fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains. Aim for at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily. Keep processed foods to a minimum. Make sure you are prepping each week so that healthy options are easily accessible.
8. Try new foods. Eating steamed broccoli and baked chicken every night can get old. Look for new healthy recipes online, in cookbooks, or magazines so you don’t get bored with eating healthy.
9. Enlist support from your friends and family. If you have others in your household, make “getting healthier” a family lifestyle change with added walks, bike rides, and meals together. Team up with a friend, co-worker, spouse, child, etc. to make healthier choices together and keep each other accountable.
10. Have snacks/meals on hand. Apples, bananas, almonds, hard-boiled eggs, fresh vegetables and hummus, low-sugar granola bars, etc. are all great snack options. If you need a meal, make sure you have a healthy meal packed or have a plan to go somewhere that offers healthy options. Bringing your own meals can help save money and calories!
11. Eat and enjoy your favorite foods in moderation. Deprivation tends to backfire so if you really want a treat, do so in a small portion. If you cut out your favorites entirely, the odds that it will be sustainable for a long period of time are unlikely. Try keeping temptations out of your home. For example, if you often crave ice cream, don’t purchase it and instead go out to purchase it in a single small serving.
12. When going out to eat, look at the menu for the restaurant online. Deciding beforehand what healthy option you’re going to get can be helpful so you’re not tempted by unhealthy options once you’re there. Don’t feel that you need to eat the entire meal if it is a large portion-take half to go for the next day’s lunch or split it with someone.
13. Find enjoyable exercises. The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly (walking, biking, etc.) and also at least 2 days of added strength training (bodyweight activities or weights). There are many ways to get movement in besides just walking. Try a new exercise class, sign up for a 5K, free YouTube workouts, at-home equipment, or find new hiking trails. Team up with a friend to keep each other accountable.
14. Fitness tracking devices. Fitbits or something similar may help you achieve your exercise goals. It can also help you track sleep, blood pressure, and remind you to move.
15. Don’t let one setback keep you from working toward your goal. Don’t get down on yourself if you slip-up -just make sure your next meal is a healthy one! Don’t feel that if you have a setback that your goal is ruined. It is a marathon, not a sprint. Don’t be too hard on yourself! Small steps=big success.
16. Celebrate success! Make sure you celebrate all successes, even the little ones! Be your biggest supporter and motivator. You can do anything you put your mind to.
*I’d love to hear of any nutrition/exercise topics you’d like to learn more about to feature in future columns.
Dana Boler is a mom of two boys and a wife on a mission to help others become their best self. She is a Certified Health Coach with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. Her practice, B Your Best Wellness Coaching is personalized Health Coaching with mental health, physical activity, and nutrition in mind.
Follow her for more health-related posts on Instagram and Facebook at B Your Best Wellness Coaching and to inquire about Health Coaching.
