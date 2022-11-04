Prompted by the letter to the editor by Carol Nelson, I attended the Caledonia school board candidate forum on Oct. 20.
At the door, we received a copy of the Houston County School District candidate survey results prepared by the local GOP. Although the majority of the issues are not problems in the Caledonia district, the questions included GOP rallying points about Critical Race Theory (CRT), mask and vaccine mandates, and transgender students in sports.
Considerable time in the beginning of the forum was allotted to discuss these political talking points. Several said they didn’t want to be political, but all showed their political colors loud and clear.
Here are a few takeaways from the forum.
Tim Gunn is a conservative Christian and he resents any talk of race, diversity or inclusion. He feels that white children could be harmed by this type of discussion.
Mike Peterson stated that we don’t need to talk about race anymore. He wants to do away with the gun free zone in the school. He was disturbed by an internet search that turned up a banned book with graphic images. It’s unlikely that the book is in the Caledonia school library.
Seth Louks wants to put cameras in the classroom. He said it’s for the children’s safety. He’s upset about diversity training, gender pronouns, and the social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, since he discovered that one lesson plan mentions race.
Derek Adamson joined late. He decided to run for School Board, because he was unhappy about some of the recent policies, possibly as a result of the Covid pandemic. He seemed to agree with most of the other candidates.
When asked about the biggest issues facing the district, the candidates said staffing and pay, mental health and bullying. But the mental health of LBGTQ+ kids and minorities, which could be affected by some of the policies they support, is apparently not included.
I’m not voting for any of these four candidates. I don’t think they can support teachers and students when they are more worried about nonexistent CRT, diversity training, and banning books. If elected, they will soon realize that the biggest issues are not gender or bathroom policies but budgets, insurance and staff support and retention. Next time, let’s find more candidates who are less concerned about a GOP-invented agenda and more concerned about making Caledonia a competitive, thriving school district.
Patty Wright
Brownsville
