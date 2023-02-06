Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

House plants are a great way to liven up your home or office, especially in the winter. In order to keep your house plants healthy and long lasting it is important to know how to properly care for them and the environment in which they are growing. Sunlight, water, and nutrients are three major factors that contribute to the overall health of your house plants.

If any one of these three factors is off, your house plants will have a hard time dealing with pests and diseases. When you are choosing a house plant you want one that thrives in growing conditions that match your home’s environment. Consider the average temperature, humidity, and light availability.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments