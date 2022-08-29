Gazebo Park

Gazebo Park in Caledonia. (Photo courtesy of the city of Caledonia)

The community's young fry have returned to school. Our local county fair is over. Sprouts of red leaves have appeared among the still vibrantly green adorned trees. The long evenings of this season are waning. Summer is winding down.

There is a place, a park in the center of our town located behind the city's municipal buildings. My earliest recollections of this vicinity are that of a grassy lot beneath scattered, traditional park benches.

Dianne Gauger is a resident of Caledonia.

Load comments