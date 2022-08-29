The community's young fry have returned to school. Our local county fair is over. Sprouts of red leaves have appeared among the still vibrantly green adorned trees. The long evenings of this season are waning. Summer is winding down.
There is a place, a park in the center of our town located behind the city's municipal buildings. My earliest recollections of this vicinity are that of a grassy lot beneath scattered, traditional park benches.
Today, it contains an accessible, large gazebo, a playground designed for younger children, a drinking fountain and picnic tables. A beautiful flower garden brings splashes of color to its center. Over the years I have heard it referred to as "the park behind the library", "the city park" and "the gazebo park." In my life, it has represented a simple, perhaps, yet a very specific continuity of joy.
Although my childhood memories of this area are mainly of its vacancy, I found some remote measures of peace, as I rode past it in the old family station wagon. Perhaps not unlike the inner calmness which may come upon hearing a bird sing or feeling the flutter of a breeze on a warm day.
I often took my daughter there when she was a child. I played with her; I watched her engage in her own amusements. I visited with other mothers. Years had a way of passing as they will always do. My "park playmate" grew up. That era of my life ended. The fleeting yet incrementally happy, interspersed yet no less endearing moments "at the park" have not.
This past spring, I celebrated my birthday there on a lovely Saturday in May. Family members attended, as well as two friends traveling to Caledonia from a few hours away, bringing their own recipe of loveliness to my day. They remembered where the park was; we had met here before. This had been at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gazebo provided ample space for us to remain "the proverbial six feet apart."
We smiled this time as we revisited that memory, along with other bittersweet incidences from our forty year friendship. A few months later I received a message from my Alaskan friend. A Caledonia native, she was back for her annual summer visit. She wanted to meet me the next day. I suggest our usual spot.
The following afternoon found us sitting at a picnic table at "our" park admiring the flowers. We talked. We drank soda. Water. We talked some more. We laughed. We reminisced about the last time we were together a year ago. About happenings from five years ago. From thirty years ago. We swapped precious stories about our fathers. We remembered them. We cried. The next day we told each other what a wonderful day it had been.
When I drive by "my" park with my scooter on average, uneventful days, if I see a mom and her child or two friends visiting, I smile discreetly. I feel some connection. If no one is at the park, my delight is inward. I recall other days, wondrous times with special friends. Beautiful seasons. Long ago eras.
Is it true that technology has taken over our world or is there, somewhere with us our own means of taking over our individual worlds? The answer to this may be elusive. Seasons come and season go; As one is ending another is beginning.
The happy, simplistic events of times gone do, upon occasion, return. Friends still visit. Days are still shared. People still get together. Tears and laughter still prevail. "Behind the library" in Caledonia there remains this simple place for any two or more to gather and to share. Come as you are. All are invited.
