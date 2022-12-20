University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of apple tree pruning workshops across the state. These free workshops will take place throughout the winter months, the time of year when apple trees are dormant and pruning is recommended. The workshops will provide guidance on proper pruning methods and focus on hands-on practice pruning trees at apple orchards. These workshops will be useful for homeowners, gardeners, Master Gardener volunteers, and orchardists of all experience levels.
All workshops will be held at 1 - 3 pm. The Fillmore County workshop will be held at Pine Tree Apple Orchard (1201 St Paul St NW, Preston, MN 55965) on January 23, 2023.
Additional workshops include:
● Montgomery Orchard on January 26, 2023
15953 MN-99, Montgomery, MN 56069
● Milk and Honey Ciders on February 8, 2023
11738 Co Rd 51, St Joseph, MN 56374
● LuceLine Orchard on February 27, 2023
2755 Rose Ave, Watertown MN 55388
● Deer Lake Orchard on February 28, 2023
1903 10th St. SW Buffalo, MN 55313
● Cider Flats Orchard on March 13, 2023
35565 Two Rivers Rd, Hinckley, MN 55037
● Lake Superior College Learning Garden on March 14, 2023
2101 Trinity Rd, Duluth, MN 55806
More workshops will likely be added soon.
Pruning apple trees properly is important to optimize fruit growth and ease of harvest. Extension Educator for Fillmore and Houston counties, Katie Drewitz, and Annie Klodd, Extension Educator, Fruit, will lead participants through the considerations and techniques for proper pruning during the Fillmore County workshop. Homeowners, gardeners, Master Gardener volunteers, and orchardists of all experience levels throughout Minnesota may find these workshops useful. Participation will involve being outdoors and using pruning shears and loppers, so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and activities involved.
To join us for one of these workshops, please go to z.umn.edu/ApplePruning2023 to register and select the workshop location you’d like to attend. Pre-registration is required and each workshop will be capped at 25 participants. If there is inclement weather, cancellation or confirmation of each workshop will be communicated to registered participants the morning of their selected workshop. If you have questions about the workshops or need assistance with registration, please call your local Extension office.
Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties may call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807 or email wins0115@umn.edu.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
