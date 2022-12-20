Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of apple tree pruning workshops across the state. These free workshops will take place throughout the winter months, the time of year when apple trees are dormant and pruning is recommended. The workshops will provide guidance on proper pruning methods and focus on hands-on practice pruning trees at apple orchards. These workshops will be useful for homeowners, gardeners, Master Gardener volunteers, and orchardists of all experience levels.

All workshops will be held at 1 - 3 pm. The Fillmore County workshop will be held at Pine Tree Apple Orchard (1201 St Paul St NW, Preston, MN 55965) on January 23, 2023.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

