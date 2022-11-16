Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

University of Minnesota Extension in Fillmore and Houston counties is excited to bring Annie’s Project to local farm and ranch women. Annie's Project is a series of workshops for women in management and decision-making roles in the complex, dynamic world of agriculture.

Annie's Project is designed to empower farm women to be better business partners. This six-week risk management education series covers the business of farming and ranching, including the five key areas of risk management: financial, human resource, legal, marketing and production risks.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

