University of Minnesota Extension in Fillmore and Houston counties is excited to bring Annie’s Project to local farm and ranch women. Annie's Project is a series of workshops for women in management and decision-making roles in the complex, dynamic world of agriculture.
Annie's Project is designed to empower farm women to be better business partners. This six-week risk management education series covers the business of farming and ranching, including the five key areas of risk management: financial, human resource, legal, marketing and production risks.
Each session of the course will be held on Tuesday evenings for six weeks. Registrants must attend all six sessions. Classes are from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., with a meal served at 5:30 p.m. Dates are Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7, 14 and 21, with a snow date of Feb. 28. All classes will be held at Creamery Pizza and Ice Cream, 407 S Mill St. Rushford MN 55971.
The cost to attend is a $99 investment and includes all meals and materials. To register go to: z.umn.edu/SEAnnies.
Please register early to hold your spot. Once you have completed registration, please make a check out to Fillmore County Extension, Memo Annie's Project and mail it to: Fillmore County Extension, County Office Building, 902 Houston Street NW, #3, Preston MN 55965.
The registration deadline is Jan. 12, or when filled.
Launched in 2002, Annie’s Project–Education for Farm Women is dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm enterprises and empowering women to be better business partners. To learn more, visit anniesproject.org.
If you have questions or need assistance with registration, please contact Katie Drewitz at 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807 or email wins0115@umn.edu.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.