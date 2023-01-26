Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

University of Minnesota Extension will host the 50th Year of Cow Calf Days at several locations throughout the state. Celebrating 50 years of cow/calf days is a testament to the commitment cattle farmers have for increasing their knowledge of care and management of cattle with educational workshops organized by the University of Minnesota Extension.

The program is directed at cow/calf producers, allied industry representatives, and is open to the public. A meal will be served with the program and a registration fee of $10 per person (to be paid at the door via cash or check) will include a meal, proceedings book, and program materials. The program is approximately three hours long. The Southern seminar tour and trade show will be held

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments