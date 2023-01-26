University of Minnesota Extension will host the 50th Year of Cow Calf Days at several locations throughout the state. Celebrating 50 years of cow/calf days is a testament to the commitment cattle farmers have for increasing their knowledge of care and management of cattle with educational workshops organized by the University of Minnesota Extension.
The program is directed at cow/calf producers, allied industry representatives, and is open to the public. A meal will be served with the program and a registration fee of $10 per person (to be paid at the door via cash or check) will include a meal, proceedings book, and program materials. The program is approximately three hours long. The Southern seminar tour and trade show will be held
Feb. 8 at 9:30 a.m., MN West Community College, 1314 N. Hiawatha Ave. Pipestone, MN
Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m., Tony Rossman Farm, 7000 70th St. NW, Oronoco, MN
Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m., Ag Partners Cooperative, 901 N. 4th St., Le Sueur, MN
Eric Mousel, UMN Extension Beef Educator, is pleased that Cow Calf Days continues to be the leading information, technology, and research outlet for cow/calf producers in the state of Minnesota.
This year’s event will feature information on: the cattle market outlook & where do we go from here, simple things that add value, integrating grazing "soil health, and vitamin" mineral nutrition. The corresponding trade show will feature vendors with new information, technology, financial opportunities, and products with a wide-array of practical uses for the operators in the cow-calf sector.
Any questions about the Cow Calf Days event can be directed to Eric Mousel by phone, text, or email at 218-513-0781 or emmousel@umn.edu. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807 or email wins0115@umn.edu.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
