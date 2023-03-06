The University of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners have been running a flower and vegetable varietal trial since 1962. Extension Master Gardeners around the state devote some of their garden space to the selected varietals and keep records throughout the growing season. The results are then collected, analyzed and shared with the public.
Seeds that have previously been tested include heirlooms, generationally saved seeds, promised high yielding seeds, easy growing, space saving, and beautiful. The University selects five-six vegetable varietals, up to one herb, and two flower varietals each year. Winners and recommendations are based on flavor, disease and insect tolerance, productivity, and germination rate.
The 2022 winners are:
Napa / Chinese Cabbage – Wawa Tsai
Brandywine “Marriage” Tomatoes – Brandymaster Red
Burpless Cucumbers – Tasty Green
Daikon Radish – KN-Bravo
Large Purple Eggplant – Nigral
Okra – Clemson Spineless
China Aster Mix – Gremlin Double Mix
Dwarf Sunflowers – Fire Cracker
To learn more about this seed trial and to see the other varietals in the trial visit www.extension.umn.edu and search seed trials. As you flip through seed catalogs and shop nurseries this spring consider adding these varietals to your garden. You never know when you might find your new favorite!
This article was compiled from the University of Minnesota Extension website. For more information on this or any other Horticulture, Agriculture or Natural Resources topic please reach out to your Local Extension Educator. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807 or email wins0115@umn.edu.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
