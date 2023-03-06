Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

The University of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners have been running a flower and vegetable varietal trial since 1962. Extension Master Gardeners around the state devote some of their garden space to the selected varietals and keep records throughout the growing season. The results are then collected, analyzed and shared with the public.

Seeds that have previously been tested include heirlooms, generationally saved seeds, promised high yielding seeds, easy growing, space saving, and beautiful. The University selects five-six vegetable varietals, up to one herb, and two flower varietals each year. Winners and recommendations are based on flavor, disease and insect tolerance, productivity, and germination rate.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments