On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, our Mom, Wilma Ann Meyer, at the age of 96, and resident at Valley View Healthcare in Houston, MN, was called to heaven to join our dad.
Wilma was born January 28, 1925, in Caledonia, to Peter and Eva (Esch) Felten. She graduated from Loretto High School and was united in marriage to Arnold (Butch) Meyer on September 24, 1946,St. Peter's Catholic Church, Caledonia. She lived her life as a homemaker and helping with the farm work, especially milking those Brown Swiss cows.
She liked gardening, and was known for beautiful flower rock gardens. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's/St. Mary's Parish , a member of the Catholic Daughters, rosary group, and assisted with funeral dinners. She was also known for her soup dumplings that she prepared for church luncheons. Her children and grandchildren loved the cut out cookies she made for all holidays and also her homemade donuts.
Wilma is survived by her daughters, Diane Meyer and Darlene Denstad; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Erin) Seekamp, Brian (Keri) Denstad, Kristi (Jason) Puent, Shannon (Cory) Gilman; 10 great grandchildren, Isaac, Grace, Owen, Kekoa, Dylan, Callie, Makenna, Lexi, Arielle, and Amanda.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Esther; brother, Cyril; sons in law, Larry and Lennie; and grandson, Billy Joe.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.
The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View Healthcare for the loving care they gave our Mom the past 9 years.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
