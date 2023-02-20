William Rask Dorival, known to his family and friends as Bill, passed away peacefully on February 16th, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, MN. He was 92 years old.
Bill was born in Los Angeles, California on August 30th, 1930, to William H. and Blanche (Rask) Dorival. At the age of 14, Bill and his family moved to Caledonia, MN, where he spent the rest of his life. He graduated from Caledonia High School in1948 and worked with his father until he enlisted in the Air Force and then Air Force Reserves, serving a total of seven years. He was Honorably discharged in 1955. Bill worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years, retiring as Caledonia's Postmaster in 1991.
Bill's true passion in life was his family. He met Imogene (Imy) Ruth Johnson at a house party, and they were married on November 8th, 1958. They spent the next 64 years together, raising their two boys and enjoying time with their many friends. He was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, long time member of the Caledonia Lions Club, and a founding member of Ma Cal Grove Country Club.
Bill had many hobbies throughout his life. In his younger years, he enjoyed fly fishing, tying flies and building fishing rods. Later in life, he took up gardening, and golf. He loved going on car rides with Imy, always on the lookout for turtles and eagles. When not on the road with Mom, Dad's favorite activity was spending time with his sons and their families.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Imogene, his sons John (Shari) Dorival, Chris (Ruth) Dorival, grandkids, Eric (Sara), Kelli, Madi & Sam, brother-in-law Harold (Mary) Johnson, "adopted" family Shannon, Cory, and boys. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Howard, brothers and sisters-in-law Merle (Katie) Johnson, Ron (Lois) Johnson, nephew Bob Johnson.
Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kind heart, warm laughter, and infectious smile will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Bill, Dad, Grandpa, Friend.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate.
Military presentation of the flag will follow the service at the church by the United States Air Force Funeral Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service at the church.
Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory in Caledonia is in charge of arrangements.
