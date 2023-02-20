William Rask Dorival, known to his family and friends as Bill, passed away peacefully on February 16th, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, MN. He was 92 years old.

Bill was born in Los Angeles, California on August 30th, 1930, to William H. and Blanche (Rask) Dorival. At the age of 14, Bill and his family moved to Caledonia, MN, where he spent the rest of his life. He graduated from Caledonia High School in1948 and worked with his father until he enlisted in the Air Force and then Air Force Reserves, serving a total of seven years. He was Honorably discharged in 1955. Bill worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years, retiring as Caledonia's Postmaster in 1991.

