Walter Carl Kuebler, 90, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center. He was born on February 26, 1932, to Louise (Thomford) and Carl Kuebler in Caledonia, MN. He attended school in rural Brownsville in a one-room schoolhouse on his family's farm.
Walter was a lifetime farmer. He was born, raised and lived most of his life on his grandparents' original homestead farm. Walt was known by many as a talented mechanic and someone who would drop what he was doing to help a neighbor or friend with a farm equipment repair or assist with other farm chores. Walter took great pride in his farm, cattle and pets. He received the Root River Soil and Water Conservation district Outstanding Conservation Farmer award in 1999. He also served as a Fire Warden in Crooked Creek Township for 45 years.
Walt enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting, tractor pulls, county fairs and spending time at these activities with his extended family, especially his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister, Iris Vetsch of Caledonia; nephews, Rod (Kris) Vetsch of Hokah and Jeff (Twylla) Vetsch of Waseca; nieces, Cindy (Tim) Colleran of Caledonia and Dar (Mike) Peter of Spring Grove; a niece-in-law, Mary Ellen Vetsch of Galesville, WI; and eleven great-nephews and nieces; and thirteen great, great, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jim Vetsch; and his nephew, Jerry Vetsch.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, Minn. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Private burial will be in the Zion Ev. Cemetery, Brownsville. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
We would like to thank Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove for all the loving care given to Walter while he was a resident there.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.