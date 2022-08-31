Wade Bulman

Wade Bulman went to his eternal reward on August 28, 2022 at his home.

Wade was born Aug. 1955 in Caledonia, Minnesota, the third son of Barton and Lotus (Huffey) Bulman. He grew up on the family dairy farm northeast of town in Union Township. He attended Caledonia schools, graduating in 1973 with a huge sense of relief.

