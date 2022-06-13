Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever passed on to her New Life on June 11, 2022. She was 94 years old.
Born September 30, 1927, she was one of six children born to Nicholas and Mary (Klug) Welscher of rural Caledonia, Minnesota. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Robert McManimon in 1946. Virginia and Bob had four children: Bonnie Matter of Cottage Grove, Judith (Bill) Albert of Caledonia, Richard McManimon (deceased), and Pat (Bob) McManimon-Moe, Caledonia. Robert died in 1957 and Virginia married Jack Dever in 1965. With this marriage, two more children were added to the family: Sheila (Daniel) Schroeder of Caledonia and Shawn (Andrea) Dever, Rochester.
Virginia worked as a typist for Social Services in Houston County and for many years was the bookkeeper at Caledonia Oil. Upon retirement, Virginia worked part-time at The Phyllis Shoppe, a local dress shop, a job she truly loved. First and foremost, Virginia was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She loved her family, both immediate and extended. She wanted her nieces and nephews to know she appreciated and loved each and every one of you.
Virginia is survived by a sister, Cleo Henderson of Rochester, MN, and grandchildren Sarah Albert, Melissa (Adam) Seland, Samantha (Carey Tucker) Albert, Aaron (Jenna) Peterson, Stefan Peterson, Jacey Price, Chelsea McManimon-Moe, Rebeckah Schroeder, Ryan Schroeder, Miranda Schroeder, Dylan Schroeder, Nathan (Ashley) Thomas, Nicholas Dever, Noah Dever and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, husbands and one son, she was preceded in death by siblings: Winnifred Schwartzhoff, Leonedas Schulte, Mildred Truzinski, and Luman Welscher.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Father Matt Wagner, Sister Michaeline and the many Angels who took care of her or visited her in her last years at Pine View Senior Living in Caledonia. Funeral mass will be on Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-7 p.m. in St. Mary's Holy Family Hall and in the church one hour prior to services on Friday. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
